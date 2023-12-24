Parris Campbell Reveals Plans for Giants Future

He’s not specifically saying he’s ready to move on, but New York Giants’ wide receiver Parris Campbell sounds like a player preparing to seriously test the NFL free-agency market in 2024.

The fifth-year pro told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post: “During free agency, the market was kind of slow for receivers, but the Giants gave me an opportunity — and that’s all I want. Yeah, money is nice. Yeah, this or that is nice. This coming offseason, whoever is interested in me and wants to give me an opportunity, I’ll take it.”

Campbell only joined the Giants from the Indianapolis Colts last offseason, but it makes sense he’s planning his next move. He’s been inactive the last two games, despite being healthy, leaving the veteran wideout “shocked” and “hurt”.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka still believes in Campbell, but the 26-year-old doesn’t have long to prove his coach right. The Giants only have three games left this season, starting with the trip to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day.

Mike Kafka Still Believes in Parris Campbell

Kafka isn’t worried about Campbell being inactive in recent games. The OC believes Campbell “is a pro,” who will “step up,” per Dunleavy.

That’s a bold endorsement for a player the Giants have gotten so little from this season. As Gridiron Media put it, “He’s caught just 20 passes in 12 games. 2 of those receptions going for a 1st down.”

Parris Campbell was supposed to be a big part of the Giants offense this season. He's caught just 20 passes in 12 games. 2 of those receptions going for a 1st down. pic.twitter.com/1CzRW2HtVj — Gridiron Media (@Gridiron_Media_) December 22, 2023

The lack of targets and touches is surprising since Campbell has the versatility and after-the-catch skills often missing from the Giants’ passing game. He tallied 4.4 yards after catch per reception in 2022, per Pro Football Reference.

Turning short passes into long gains should be an invaluable skill in a passing attack that generated a league-low 28 completions of 20-plus yards last season. Yet, Campbell has had precious few opportunities to showcase the speed with the ball in his hands so often evident during his time in Indy.

As Dunleavy pointed out, citing Next Gen Stats, “He reached 20 miles per hour running on 4.4 percent of his touches from scrimmage — No. 5 among receivers with a minimum of 50 touches.”

Unfortunately, the only time the Giants have seen a true example of Campbell’s speed is when he tried to chase down rookie Devon Witherspoon in Week 4. The Seattle Seahawks’ cornerback returned a pick-six 97 yards after Daniel Jones failed to connect with Campbell at the goal-line, per Next Gen Stats.

Seahawks #20 Julian Love reached a top speed of 20.86 mph, while Giants #0 Parris Campbell reached 20.54 mph.#SEAvsNYG | #Seahawks — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 3, 2023

While the numbers are woefully low, Kafka knows Campbell “works his butt off, he studies, he preps, he is great for the room. It was just other guys are playing right now,” per Dunleavy.

One of the “other guys” Kafka referred to is second-year pro Wan’Dale Robinson. His increasing usage in recent weeks spells more trouble for Campbell’s future at MetLife Stadium.

Parris Campbell Already Looking Toward Free Agency

Campbell told Dunleavy he’s “going to do everything the exact same” as last year when he was looking for a new team in free agency. That’s a wise policy given how well Robinson is taking to the role Campbell was expected to make his own.

Kafka has called Robinson’s number 13 times in the last two games. Robinson has responded by making 10 catches from 11 targets and turning two rushing attempts into 36 yards.

Robinson’s also justified his increased workload by gaining the separation against coverage Campbell couldn’t, per Gridiron Media.

Wan'Dale Robinson is averaging 4.2 yards of separation. That's 3rd best among all NFL WRs. pic.twitter.com/BdHUWtVsT4 — Gridiron Media (@Gridiron_Media_) December 21, 2023

By moving to the slot and flexing into the backfield, Robinson is acting like the roving speedster the Giants thought they were getting in Campbell. Letting the latter walk in free agency is the smart move, leaving the Giants to focus on drafting a “run-after-catch” specialist like Keon Coleman.

Pairing Coleman with Robinson and letting them complement vertical burner Jalin Hyatt would give the Giants a more dynamic and versatile air attack in 2024.