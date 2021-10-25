Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Gives Update on Injury, Playing Status vs. Giants: Report

While it hasn’t always led to positive results on the football field, the New York Giants have managed to avoid a handful of key offensive playmakers this season. Injuries forced Ryan Fitzpatrick, Michael Thomas and Christian McCaffrey to all miss their respective matchups against the G-Men this season. On Sunday afternoon, it looked like we could be adding former league MVP Patrick Mahomes to that list.

Midway through the fourth quarter of a 27-3 beatdown at the hands of the Tennessee Titans, Mahomes was brought down awkwardly on a sack, taking a knee to the facemask by defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. The three-time Pro Bowler was helped off the field and directly into the blue medical tent. The Chiefs closed things out with veteran Chad Henne under center, as Mahomes did not return to the game.

Following the loss, head coach Andy Reid informed reporters that Mahomes cleared concussion protocol but he ultimately opted against re-inserting his star quarterback. Mahomes further elaborated on his health status while meeting with the media, claiming “I feel fine now,” via the Kansas City Star.

As for his status heading into Week 8, ESPN’s Adam Teicher has reported that both “Reid and Mahomes expect the quarterback to practice this week and play in next Monday night’s game against the New York Giants.”

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Mahomes’ Struggles Continue

K.C.’s blowout loss to Tennessee dropped the Chiefs to 3-4 on the season and placed them in a tie with the Denver Broncos for last place in the AFC West. Their three points in Week 7 were the fewest ever by an Andy Reid-coached Chiefs team. It also marked the first regular-season game of Mahomes’ career where he failed to score a touchdown.

Beyond that, Mahomes’ knack to turn the football over continued, as he tossed his league-leading ninth interception (tied with Jets quarterback Zach Wilson), to go along with one lost fumble. He’s now thrown 16 interceptions over his last 16 games (including playoffs).

“Giants-Chiefs game next week will feature a QB who runs recklessly, turns the ball over, gets little help from his offensive line, and clearly tries to do too much on each snap rather than be smart and live to play another down. Daniel Jones will play too,” tweeted Newsday’s Tom Rock.

Daniel Jones Makes NFL History

While Mahomes continues to struggle with turnovers, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones continues to milk the most out of his limited arsenal — which more times than not means taking matters into his own hands. In Week 7, Jones bounced back from a four-turnover outing the week prior, producing his fourth turnover-free game over his last six contests.

As a passer, he completed 69.7% of his passes for 203 yards. As a rusher, he chipped in with 28 yards on the ground. And, with his top three wideouts sidelined, even got in on the action as a receiver, giving off shades of prime Odell Beckham Jr. with this beautiful one-handed snag.

DJ with the ONE HANDED CATCH 🤯 📺: @NFLonFOX & Giants App pic.twitter.com/6ZJtqdVIEZ — New York Giants (@Giants) October 24, 2021

Jones’ multi-faceted performance put him in rare company, as he became only the third quarterback in league history with 200-plus passing yards, 25-plus rushing yards and 15-plus receiving yards in a single game, via New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard.

“Daniel’s a competitor,” safety Logan Ryan said after the Giants victory. “I think he shows that he puts his body on the line to do whatever it takes running. I just heard QB1, RB1 and Wide Receiver 1 today. He put it on the line today and whatever it took to get those first downs, to grind it out. Offense turned it on and put the game out of reach and sealed it how you should. It was a good complementary team win.”