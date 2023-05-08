Prized UDFA WR Explains Why He Chose Giants Over Eagles

Bryce Ford-Wheaton took a call from the New York Giants after the draft.

After that, he sent all the other teams to voicemail.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, Ford-Wheaton ignored calls from interested teams like the Eagles and Seahawks to sign with the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent. He even said he sent other head coaches like Nick Sirianni and Pete Carroll to voicemail as Giants coach Brian Daboll sealed the deal.

“I talked to (Daboll) for a long time,” Ford-Wheaton told Duggan. “My phone was blowing up while I was on the phone with him. I was sending everybody else to voicemail because in my head I was already like, ‘This is where I want to go.’”

Giants UDFA WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton highlights out of West Virginia. 6’4” with a 4.38 40 sheeeeeesh pic.twitter.com/rmCYZvPCwj — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) April 30, 2023

Ford-Wheaton got his wish coming out of West Virginia.

He also got a $236,000 deal with $20,000 in guarantees — both figures above the minimum teams typically give UDFAs.

But Ford-Wheaton’s decision came down to more than just money. He told Duggan he formed a bond with Daboll during the pre-draft process, which included a top-30 visit to East Rutherford.

That familiarity — and the presence of another Mountaineer-turned-Giant in receiver David Sills — helped the 23-year-old make up his mind.

“I already felt good about the Giants because I had already met them,” Ford-Wheaton said. “I had already learned a couple installs with them and kind of got tested. The determining factor was I had David Sills, one of my old teammates, up there. He’s done what I’m trying to do right now.”

Here’s what you need to know about Ford-Wheaton and his chances to stick on Big Blue’s roster.

Brian Daboll’s Honest Approach Helped Land Ford-Wheaton

Daboll didn’t sugarcoat Ford-Wheaton’s chances of sticking on his roster.

He didn’t rule him out, either. And an opportunity was all Ford-Wheaton said he was looking for.

“He’s just a real honest, up-front dude,” he told Duggan. “He’s not going to sit here and lie in your face. I was asking him what he saw my role being, and he just straight up said my role is going to be whatever I make it. I knew that he doesn’t care about where you get drafted or when. He cares more about what you’re about to do and how you’re going to produce.”

It not just a sales pitch. Daboll has walked that best-player walk during his brief tenure as Giants coach.

Both Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen combed the waiver wire for upgrades throughout New York’s 2022 playoff season. Players without top pedigrees like cornerback Nick McCloud and defensive end Jihad Ward earned significant roles as the season wore on.

Daboll’s best-player mantra played out in New York’s receiving room, too. High-priced free agent Kenny Golladay sat. Pass-catchers like Isaiah Hodgins and Richie James started.

“The best man is going to play,” Ford-Wheaton said about Daboll’s philosophy. “The proof is in the pudding.”

New Jersey Native Tommy DeVito Vying For Giants QB3 Job

Ford-Wheaton isn’t the only UDFA with a chance to stick with the Giants.

Daboll told the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz he’s been impressed with New Jersey native Tommy DeVito, a quarterback who transferred from Syracuse to Illinois last year.

“(DeVito) spun the ball pretty good, was productive,” Daboll said. “Was good in the meetings that we had with him. I know he’s a local legend around here, but he’s got a long way to go, a lot to learn.”

DeVito said plans on soaking up as much as he can. But he told reporters he can’t help but freak out looking around the locker room of his favorite childhood team.

⁦Tommy DeVito⁩ living in the moment as #NYGiants rookie camp kicks off pic.twitter.com/ydPjvUTsiu — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 5, 2023

“First place I went to was to go see where Daniel Jones’ locker is,” DeVito said. “And right next to mine is where I saw a little plaque above where Eli (Manning’s) locker was. That was cool to see, I’ve never seen that before. It was surreal, kind of just soaking in every day.”

DeVito competed against two other QBs in rookie camp: Bryce Perkins, the brother of former Giants running back Paul Perkins, and Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson.

With no clear-cut QB3 on the team behind Jones and Tyrod Taylor, Big Blue could turn to the former Don Bosco star.

“I live 15 minutes away, maybe less, down Route 3, so it’s like I’m playing in my own backyard,” DeVito told Schwartz. “Just excited. Obviously, I have all my family and friends around here, it’s good. Fresh start. Started here at the bottom, right, so got to work my way up.”