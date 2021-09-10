Ravens Sign Ex-Giants Starting RB as Gus Edwards Injury Replacement: Report

In a devastating — and almost unprecedented — turn of events, the Baltimore Ravens more than likely lost two key players to season-ending injuries on back-to-back plays, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Tests have confirmed that three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marcus Peters has suffered a torn ACL, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The NFL insider also noted that the team believes that running back Gus Edwards also tore his ACL at practice, which would end his 2021 campaign as well.

In response to Edwards’ injury, the Ravens wasted little time addressing the position. They quickly scooped veteran running back Devonta Freeman off the free-agent market, per Ravens.com.

The 29-year-old’s most recent game action came in 2020 as a member of the New York Giants, where he served as the team’s starter in four of his five game appearances before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Prior to his injury, Freeman was beginning to carve out an extensive role in the team’s offense as Saquon Barkley’s replacement, averaging 72 yards from scrimmage on 19 touches per game over his final two healthy contests behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines.

Freeman spent a large chunk of this season’s training camp with the New Orleans Saints.

Freeman Expected to Join Active Roster

Freeman is initially signing to the team’s practice squad. However, according to the running back’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus (via Schefter), “the idea is that Freeman will be promoted to the Ravens’ active roster.”

For now, Freeman joins fellow decorated veteran, Le’Veon Bell, on Baltimore’s practice squad — who could also soon find his way onto the 53-man roster.

“Le’Veon’s a guy I think we’re very familiar with, obviously,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “We played against him so many times in so many highly-competitive, emotional games. It was fun to have him in for the workout, he had a good workout. Practiced yesterday, did a good job. We’ll have a process with him. He’s excited, he’s learning. We’ll see where it goes.”

Former UDFA Ty’Son Williams and Trenton Cannon, a player with 48 career rushing attempts, are the lone running backs on the team’s active roster. If tests confirm Baltimore’s inkling on Edwards, he’ll be the third back the Ravens have lost to season-ending injury this summer, joining JK Dobbins (ACL) and Justice Hill (Achilles).