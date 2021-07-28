Giants Cut Ex-First Rounder After Possible Spat With Joe Judge: Report

Kelvin Benjamin’s redemption arc has seemingly nosedived. With not even a full team training camp practice under his belt, the New York Giants are set to release the wide receiver-turned-tight end, according to team sources via ESPN.

The planned release comes shortly after an extremely odd scene unfolded on Wednesday afternoon at Quest Diagnostic Training Center. As players began to warm up on the field, the 30-year-old Benjamin was spotted engaging in a conversation with both general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge. The talk lasted approximately 10 minutes per Giants Wire. As the discussion wrapped up, Benjamin proceeded to leave the field, helmet in hand, as Gettleman trailed behind him, as captured by The Athletic’s Dan Duggan:

Odd scene: Kelvin Benjamin walking off the field at the start of practice with Dave Gettleman following him. Benjamin had a conversation with Gettleman and Joe Judge a few minutes earlier pic.twitter.com/ox3doCwxqt — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) July 28, 2021

it’s uncertain what was said during the exchange that — to all appearances — led to Benjamin’s release. Thus far the team has offered no explanation on the situation, remaining mum on the heels of practice.

More to come…

