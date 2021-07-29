Kelvin Benjamin Blasts Joe Judge Over Abrupt Release, Giants HC Responds

In a highly odd scene on the first day of training camp, redemption project Kelvin Benjamin was kicked to the curb by the New York Giants — cut by the team before practice even had a chance to wrap up. While the former first-round pick’s NFL career looks to be on life support, it’s become evidently clear Benjamin won’t go down quietly. In a phone interview with NJ Advance Media’s Zack Rosenblatt on Wednesday night, the 30-year-old aired out his displeasure on the way things played out during his abbreviated stint in East Rutherford.

“It was just like they were trying to sabotage me to get me out of there,” said Benjamin. “To be honest, man, I just felt like it was all a hoax. I felt like they didn’t give me a chance. I finished the conditioning. I finished all of that. I did what I was supposed to do. Everybody in the building was telling me I looked great. They never wanted the narrative to be good about me.”

Benjamin noted that in his eyes, general manager Dave Gettleman — who drafted Benjamin while working with the Carolina Panthers in 2014 — was the only person in the Giants’ organization who truly wanted him on the team. As for coach Joe Judge, well let’s just say Benjamin wasn’t overly fond of the head man in New York.

Benjamin Rips Judge, Giants Head Coach Speaks

“I just felt like from Day 1, once I stepped on the field, once I put on the colors, he never liked me,” Benjamin said. “He didn’t even want me there… I don’t want to bash anyone, but I just felt like Joe has had it out to get me since I walked into that team building. It never felt right. The guy never even had a conversation with me until the day they signed me.”

Fittingly enough, while Benjamin claimed he doesn’t want to bash anyone, he continued on essentially doing just that. The Florida native proceeded to question Judge’s coaching tactics while firmly putting his foot down on his belief that the second-year head coach will never hoist a Lombardi Trophy while at the helm of a team.

“I have a perspective on Joe Judge,” Benjamin said in the interview. “He’s not a coach that can ever win a Super Bowl because he sits there and cusses all day. You can tell he’s one-sided about everything. He’s a know-it-all. That’s not how it’s supposed to work. We all can learn from each other. We’re all humans at the end of the day. The true colors will come out.”

While there’s no question that Judge isn’t the most “player-friendly” coach out there, he’s proven to be a leader of men during his short time with the Giants, earning the respect of the locker room in the process.

As you could expect, despite Benjamin going public with his disdain, Judge opted to take the high road when speaking to reporters on Thursday via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

“Sometimes things happen a certain way and you have to keep on going,” the head coach said, who noted that he has no “ill-will” towards Benjamin following the fallout.