Giants Bring in Brother of Falcons Star WR for Look, Sign Ex-Chiefs Defender

The New York Giants are hopeful former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson can redeem his career with a fresh start in East Rutherford. Could a similar plan be in the cards for Wilson’s former collegiate teammate, Riley Ridley?

With the Giants ailing at the wide receiver position, the team hosted the once highly-touted Georgia product for a tryout, as well as nine other players in the days leading up to their Week 4 bout with the New Orleans Saints.

Joining Ridley in New Jersey was fellow receiver Isaiah Wright, quarterback Anthony Gordon, offensive linemen Sam Jones and Tommy Champion, long snappers Kameron Canaday, Kyle Nelson and Drew Scott, and linebackers Isaiah Kaufusi and Omari Cobb.

Jones and Cobb have since been added to the team’s practice squad.

The younger brother of Atlanta Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley, Riley was expected by many to follow in his sibling’s footsteps as a first-round draft pick. However, despite being projected as a top-25 selection by numerous outlets and draft aficionados — including NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks — Ridley managed to slip to the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, ultimately landing with the Chicago Bears.

Yet, despite being perceived as a near-unanimous steal (h/t NBC Sports), the savvy route runner failed to deliver during his two-year stint in the Windy City. Ridley appeared in only 10 games (one start) with the Bears before being waived during final cuts ahead of the 2021 season. In total, the Florida native has accounted for just 108 receiving yards on 10 receptions over his professional career.

Still, at just 25 years old, the Giants could look to take a flyer on the 6-foot-1-inch, 200-pound Ridley at some point down the road. The team’s revamped receiving corps is riddled with question marks at the moment, as Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton have been ruled out against the Saints with injury while big-ticket signee Kenny Golladay and first-round pick Kadarius Toney continue to be slowed down for one reason or another.

Giants Add 2, Cut 3

In what has proven to be a weekly routine, the G-Men have once again shaken up their practice squad. Cobb and Jones have been added to the 17-man unit, while wide receiver Matt Cole, tackle Foster Sarell and defensive tackle Willie Henry have each had their contracts terminated.





Cobb, a 6-foot-4-inch, 223-pound linebacker, appeared in one game with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, logging one tackle on 10 snaps. He was released from the team’s practice squad on September 14th. Projected as a weakside linebacker coming out of college, Cobb has experience operating at a multitude of different alignments. As a senior at Marshall University, he played predominantly as an inside backer. He’s also flashed the ability to rush the passer, amassing 11.0 sacks in four years with the Thundering Herd.