Giants in Play for Blockbuster Quarterback Trade, Says Insider

After a rather disheartening 26-game stretch as the team’s offensive coordinator, the New York Giants opted to relieve Jason Garrett of his duties on November 23rd. While he was the first major piece to be shown the door in East Rutherford, chances are he won’t be the last. General Manager Dave Gettleman’s hot seat has been boiling for so long that his behind is likely burnt to a crisp. Even Joe Judge’s future is somewhat up in the air after managing just nine victories since taking over as head coach in 2020.

Whether the Mara family ultimately decides to fully clean house or simply do some cherry-picking, chances are quarterback Daniel Jones’ future hangs in the balance. And if the recent Russell Wilson trade speculation continues to pick up steam at its current pace, you can almost certainly kiss the former No. 6 overall pick goodbye.

With Wilson’s future in limbo, buzz in league circles points towards the Seahawks front office having a contingency plan to unload their superstar signal-caller this coming offseason. According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, should a divorce between Wilson and the Seahawks come to fruition, the Giants are believed to be a potential trade partner.

“Zero doubt [general managers] John Schneider has a plan [for when Wilson leaves],” a league source told CBS Sports, per Jones. “The QBs (or lack thereof) in this draft makes things tricky. NYG [Giants] makes sense with 2 top 10s.”

G-Men Could Be in the Driver’s Seat of the Wilson Sweepstakes

While Wilson never actually demanded a trade this past offseason, we all remember when his agent Mark Rodgers informed ESPN that “if a trade were considered” he’d be willing to suit up for four other organizations. Spoiler, the Giants were not one of the teams in contention. Instead, Wilson’s list read as follows; the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

Yet, fast forward a handful of months, and Wilson’s list would likely read a bit different. If not for anything else but the fact that most of the teams have since settled on their guy under center — or made moves towards doing so. Dak Prescott has returned to health and re-established himself as a top-10 quarterback in football. Derek Carr is the most consistent thing going for an otherwise rocky Raiders organization and the Bears used the No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft on Justin Fields.

The Saints look to be the lone team on the original list with a clear need at the position. However, they don’t boast nearly the same trade chips as a team like the Giants. In fact, no other team in football may have as much of a perceived need at quarterback and also the amount of ammo capable of pulling off a blockbuster deal.

“The Giants have arguably the best trade package available. Following Week 11, the Giants stood to have the fifth overall pick in April’s draft plus the No. 7 pick by virtue of the Chicago trade that netted the Bears Justin Fields. Only the Jets have two top 10 picks this year, and they just got their franchise QB in Zach Wilson a few months ago,” Jones noted. “Two first-rounders alone wouldn’t get it done, but it’s a necessary start. New York would have to throw in a 2023 first-rounder and some other items (players and/or picks) to make this work.”

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Giants Urged to Go All-in on Wilson

Despite the horror show around Daniel Jones, he’s proven to be a capable quarterback in this league. Who, when presented with the proper tools to succeed, could be an above-average-level starter. However, he’s no Russell Wilson. That’s no knock on Jones, there simply aren’t many players of Wilson’s caliber walking this planet.

“It’s time for the Giants to do something drastic if they want to get out of the basement of the NFL. This offseason, the Giants must go all-in trading for [Wilson],” the CBS insider proclaimed. “The Giants need to be aggressive if they wish to get back to competitive relevancy in the NFL. And a trade for one of the best quarterbacks would be the fresh start this franchise really needs.”