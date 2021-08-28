Giants Pass Rusher, Former 2nd-Rounder Suspended

New York Giants outside linebacker Ryan Anderson has been suspended by the NFL without pay for the first six games of the 2021 NFL regular season. Per a statement by an NFL spokesperson shared on the Giants’ official website, Anderson’s suspension stems from violating the NFL Policy and Program on Performance Enhancing Substances.

Anderson will be permitted to participate in New York’s final preseason game on Sunday, August 29th vs. the New England Patriots. However, he won’t be eligible to return to the Giants’ active roster until Monday, October 18th, following the team’s Week 6 contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

More to come…