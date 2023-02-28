Giants Warned Not to Repeat Titans’ Mistake With Saquon Barkley Contract

Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones are free agents who need new contracts, but the New York Giants are likely to pay one for the long haul and franchise tag the other. Choosing who gets what will define this offseason, so ESPN’s Bill Barnwell has warned general manager Joe Schoen not to repeat the same mistake the Tennessee Titans made when they faced a similar dilemma.

Barnwell thinks quarterback Jones should get the franchise tag, so star running back Barkley can get paid. He used the Titans as an example of what not to do when choosing between a one-season wonder at quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, and a bluechip running back, Derrick Henry.

The Titans gave Tannehill the years and tagged Henry following the 2019 season. Barnwell explained why then-general manager Jon Robinson got it wrong: “Tannehill’s representation knew the Titans needed to get a deal done quickly to save the franchise tag for Henry, and vice versa. Most quarterbacks with a one-year track record of playing at a high level — like Tannehill had in Tennessee — would have had to settle for one or two years of guaranteed salaries on their new deals. Tannehill’s leverage allowed him to land three, something Titans fans didn’t love after a disappointing end to the 2022 season .”

Avoiding the same trap is the challenge facing Schoen, but Barnwell thinks it’s an easy call.

Giants Can Make Easy Call on Most Difficult Contract Decisions

Jones enjoyed a career year during his first season under head coach Brian Daboll, but that shouldn’t trick the Giants into overpaying, according to Barnwell: “The case is stronger for using the franchise tag on Jones. The number for quarterbacks is a whopping $32.4 million as opposed to $10.1 million for running backs, but Jones has a much shorter track record of competent performance. This is the same organization that (understandably) turned down a fifth-year option last spring that guaranteed Jones $22.4 million for the 2023 season.”

It’s a strong argument, particularly when Barnwell also referenced the trouble other teams have gotten into by committing to what he calls “high-paid, low-ceiling quarterbacks.” He put Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers into that troublesome bracket.

Jones having hit his ceiling in 2022 is a distinct possibility, despite how well he played. The four-year pro set career-best marks for passing yards (3,205), yards per attempt (6.9) and rushing yards (708).

Yet for all the good things he did, Jones still threw for just 15 touchdowns while leading a passing attack that produced an NFL-low 28 completions of 20-plus yards. The latter numbers are directly linked to Jones’ inability to make “big-time” throws, per George Chahrouri of Pro Football Focus:

Daniel Jones made a PFF Big Time Throw on 1.4% of his dropbacks which was worse than all but one starting QB (Matt Ryan) this year. It's shocking NYG is considering re-signing him — George Chahrouri (@PFF_George) February 21, 2023

A lack of elite wide receivers partly explains Jones’ struggles attacking defenses vertically, but there are underlying warning signs his 2022 campaign may have been an anomaly. It’s a different story for Barkley, whose talent has never been in doubt as much as his durability.

He was fully healthy last season and promptly powered the Giants’ surprising return to the playoffs. Barkley started in style by setting a franchise record against Tannehill, Henry and the Titans in Week 1, according to Barnwell’s colleague Jordan Raanan, citing ESPN Stats & Info:

Saquon Barkley's 164 yards rushing was the most in a season opener in Giants history, per ESPN Stats and Info. Surpasses Tiki Barber's 146 yards in 2003. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 12, 2022

The player drafted second-overall in 2018 continued being the big-play workhorse teams feared. He rushed for 1,312 yards and 62 first downs, broke 15 tackles and tied for the team lead with 57 catches, per Pro Football Reference.

Barkley’s comeback campaign more than justifies a new multi-year contract, and Barnwell has a smart take on what the deal should look like.

Giants Can ‘Protect’ Themselves With ‘Middle Ground’ Barkley Deal

Barnwell rightly believes teams can recover from paying running backs, who usually earn far less than quarterbacks. Barkley may command top dollar, like the $16 million Christian McCaffrey earns annually with the 49ers, but Barnwell identified the perfect “middle ground” for the Giants.

His proposal ticks three vital boxes. First, it covers Big Blue from any future long-term injuries Barkley may suffer, no small consideration with a player who tore his ACL in 2019. Next, Barkley’s talent is valued for at least a couple of years. Finally, the door would still be open to use the tag to keep Jones.

Here’s Barnwell’s contract proposal: “Splitting the difference would come in at four years and $52 million for Barkley, who was one of the league’s most explosive players for stretches in 2022. A deal with $28 million or so guaranteed over the first two years would reward Barkley for his return to form and still protect the Giants beyond 2024 if Barkley isn’t able to stay healthy.”

The only caveat here is that’s easier to replace a running back than a quarterback. This year’s free-agent market features runners like Jamaal Williams and D’Onta Foreman who could appeal, although neither is a special talent like Barkley.

Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka’s track records developing quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes indicates they would, if needed, coach up Jones’ replacement to produce, either this season or a year from now.