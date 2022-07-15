‘Ultimate’ Giants Fan Who Announced Kayvon Thibodeaux Pick To Be Featured On ESPN

This feel-good story just keeps on giving.

The New York Giants fan who was selected to announce the team’s first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft will have his story featured on ESPN this weekend. Sam Prince, a New Jersey native, was discovered by the Giants through the Make-A-Wish foundation, with his wish being to announce a draft pick in Las Vegas. The team’s revelation to Prince that he would make the announcement of the pick went viral before the draft itself. The teaser for the upcoming season of ‘My Wish’ features footage of Prince on draft night:

Play

2022 ESPN My Wish Series Teaser It's game time! 🙌 Make-A-Wish @ESPN thrilled to bring you even more inspiring wish stories through the return of the “My Wish” series. My Wish celebrates the life-changing power of a wish, and showcases how the country’s most beloved athletes and teams help restore hope and joy for children and families when they need it most.… 2022-07-15T02:19:59Z

Prince, 19, has battled a heart condition and received a heart transplant in 2010. With the return of ESPN’s ‘My Wish’ series, Prince’s story was chosen to air first, premiering this upcoming Sunday, July 17th during the 8 a.m. hour. ESPN’s press release on the story states: “Sam Prince, a 19-year-old from North Caldwell, N.J., who received a heart transplant 11 years ago, describes himself as “The Ultimate New York Giants fan.” His wish was to announce the franchise’s first-round pick at the NFL Draft, and with appearances by Eli Manning and Roger Goodell, viewers learn that Sam’s not only a superfan but also a shrewd draft prognosticator.“

Prince later attended Giants mandatory camp back in May, spending some more time with Thibodeaux, while also getting to toss a football with Daniel Jones and joining the team for a post-practice team huddle:

“That was so cool!!”😱@samtheprince14 content is the best content pic.twitter.com/kiFOvDLhSg — New York Giants (@Giants) June 8, 2022

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

‘GMFB’ Breaks Down Giants Potential

With Giants training camp now under two weeks away, NFL Network’s ‘Good Morning Football’ program broke down exactly what a successful season for the club would look like. Of course, the first factor was the play of starting quarterback Daniel Jones. Entering the final season of his contract after the club declined his fifth-year option, the 25-year-old faces the likely scenario that he will not return to the Giants next season if his play doesn’t improve. Jones has not had it easy, as he’s playing under his third head coach in four seasons, but his play will need to dramatically improve regardless.

Next, the show listed Saquon Barkley as a factor. Barkley, like Jones, has failed to play at the level of expectations, but that’s come due to injuries. Following a spectacular rookie season that saw him win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, Barkley has suffered from a number of injuries, missing 21 games over the last three seasons.

Finally, the program identified head coach Brian Daboll as the third most important factor. Daboll, a first-time head coach, has brought on a culture change in New York, introducing a more relaxed style of coaching as opposed to the intense, Patriots-like style of former head coach Joe Judge. The change of culture seems to be set up for success as camp is soon to get underway.

Bears-Patriots Trade Could Impact Giants

On July 12th, the Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver N’Keal Harry from the New England Patriots in exchange for a future seventh-round draft pick. The move might impact the Giants due to Chicago perhaps exiting the market for wide receivers. New York has reportedly been considering cutting Darius Slayton, and even if they pursued a trade instead, Chicago seems to be out of the picture as a destination. Additionally, Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report pondered a possible trade for each team last month. For the Giants, Wharton discussed trading Kenny Golladay to the Chicago Bears. That appears to be out of the question now as well.