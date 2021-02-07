Giants RB Saquon Barkley Sends Strong Message on Contract Talks

We all heard it, the sound of Saquon Barkley licking his chops as Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara each inked new contracts in excesses of $15 million per year this past offseason. The New York Giants superstar looked destined to be the next running back to receive a massive payday. However, after a torn ACL forced the Penn State product to miss almost all of the 2020 season, Barkley’s future earnings have become far less certain.

Barkley is under contract for the 2021 season and the team could always pick up his fifth-year option for the 2022 season if they so choose. Yet, the 23-year-old becomes eligible to sign a new contract this offseason. Despite back-to-back injury-riddled campaigns, co-owner John Mara has publically voiced his desire to keep Barkley in East Rutherford for the long-haul.

Yet, as far Barkley, contract talks are the furthest thing from the running back’s mind.

“To be honest, that’s the least of my worries,” Barkley told Mike Florio during a recent appearance on PFT Live. “That’s not even on my mind right now to even have that conversation, spark that conversation up. I’m really just focusing on getting this knee ready because I want to be the best player I can be.”

Barkley’s Contract Situation & Rebuilding His Value

Barkley, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, remains on his rookie contract at the moment. In a rather top-heavy running back market, his rookie deal still makes him the league’s fifth-highest paid back in terms of guaranteed money at $31,194,750, according to Over the Cap. However, his sub-$8 million yearly average places him just 10th in the category.

If McCaffrey’s $16 million per year deal is the benchmark for superstar running backs, then Barkley finds himself in a predicament. Prior to his knee injury, it was a near-guarantee Barkley would top that number. In early-September, SNY Insider Ralph Vacchiano even speculated a massive five-year deal worth nearly $90 million in Barkley’s near-future.

Obviously, things have since changed.

From a Giants perspective, this may prove the most ideal time to jump on an extension with their running back. You show your faith in Barkley, hold on to an all-world talent at a likely (somewhat) team-friendly price. From a Barkley perspective, he may be better off waiting things out and focusing on rebuilding his once sky-high value.

As a rookie in 2018, Barkley appeared in all 16 games, amassing a whopping 2,028 yards from scrimmage. Since then, injuries have limited him to just 15 games over the past two seasons. Yet, even when you combine his 2019 and 2020 statistics, they fall drastically short of his dominant rookie output. 493 total yards and 1.2 yards per touch shorter to be exact. His eight total touchdowns since 2019 are also far inferior to his 15 scores in 2018 (tied for 3rd-most in the NFL).

No one questions Barkley’s talent. Barring a dramatic slide, he’ll garner a hefty payday if he were to ink a contract now or later down the line. Yet, he doesn’t have to look very far to see what a year of betting on himself could earn him. Teammate Leonard Williams played this past season on a $16 million franchise tag. Now the star defender is rumored to sign a deal north of $20 million per.

Barkley’s Rehab Going Well

As for Barkley’s rehab, the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was wary of setting a targeted return date when talking with the AP Pro Football Podcast this week. With that said, Barkley assures that all is going well en route to his return to the gridiron.

“I’m doing really well in rehab,” he stated. “Very lucky to have a great team around me, great trainers, great doctors. Everyone has been very beneficial to me and very helpful to me. So whenever the opportunity I’m able to get back on the football field with my team, I’m definitely going to cherish that moment and I just honestly can’t wait for that day to happen soon.”

