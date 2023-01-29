Giants Can Replace Saquon Barkley With $90 Million Star from Division Rival

Saquon Barkley’s future is arguably the most difficult decision facing the New York Giants this offseason. They could tag the star running back for over $10 million or agree a new long-term contract that might make Barkley the highest-paid player at his position in the NFL.

The third option is to let Barkley test free agency and replace him with Dallas Cowboys’ star Ezekiel Elliott, an idea floated by Liam McKeone of The Big Lead: “An effective ground attack is key for Brian Daboll’s offense featuring Daniel Jones and Elliott could definitely make it work behind a budding offensive line. It would be painful for the Cowboys to see Elliott in Giants blue but it is a natural fit if Barkley is gone.”

Elliott is still playing on the $90 million contract he signed in 2019, but the Cowboys have an out this year and one agent believes the best thing the Giants’ NFC East rivals can do is move on from Elliott, whose production has declined in recent seasons.

The veteran is still a workhorse, though, despite diminishing returns. Signing him would allow the Giants to maintain the run-first offense that worked so well under head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka in 2022.

Letting Barkley test the market would also leave general manager Joe Schoen to focus his resources on re-signing quarterback Daniel Jones. Ideally, the Giants find a way to keep both Jones and Barkley and avoid battle-worn Elliott.

Ezekiel Elliott Likely to be Available, but Giants Should Avoid

Dallas did the double over the Giants and finished above them in the division largely on the strength of a two-pronged rushing attack featuring Elliott and Tony Pollard. The latter is a free agent, but emerged as the more dynamic playmaker amid a 1,007-yard season, before breaking his leg against the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

Pollard is expected back for training camp, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer:

Tony Pollard underwent surgery Tuesday on a broken left fibula and high ankle sprain he suffered in the Cowboys’ divisional round playoff loss to San Francisco, per source. Should be full strength well before training camp. Set to be an unrestricted free agent in March. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 24, 2023

The Cowboys are unlikely to let Pollard enter the market, according to Joel Corry of CBS Sports, who thinks the player “is a prime candidate for a franchise designation despite the injury.”

The tag for running backs will cost $10.1 million, per Over the Cap, a hefty figure for the Cowboys to countenance when Elliott carries a cap hit worth $16.72 million.

Cutting Elliott would accrue a cost of $11.86 million in dead cap money, according to Spotrac.com. The chances of No. 21 accepting a pay cut are slim based on “the Cowboys moving on from running backs coach Skip Peete, whose contract will not be renewed, may not bode well for Elliott’s pay cut prospects since the two are believed to be close,” per Corry.

Ultimately, Corry believes “the most prudent thing for the Cowboys to do would be to part ways with Elliott. Dallas has seemingly reached a point of diminishing returns with him.”

It’s a reasonable argument based on the seven-year pro’s struggles this season: “Elliott also averaged a career low 58.4 rushing yards per game. Prior to Elliott getting his extension, he averaged 101.2 rushing yards per game.”

His numbers are on the downturn, but Elliott remains a willing workhorse. The 6’0″, 226-pounder can still punish defenses with power and hasn’t lost his nose for the end zone.

Elliott rushed for 12 touchdowns, including finding pay dirt in both games against the Giants:

He’s not the receiving threat Barkley is, nor does Elliott possess the same breakaway speed, but the latter’s still just 27 and is a grinder between the tackles. Ultimately though, he looks more like a complementary back at this stage of his career than a featured option like Barkley.

Giants Need Saquon Barkley Fix

Finding a middle ground between using the tag and agreeing manageable terms with Barkley is going to be tricky. A bluechip running back isn’t as valuable as an even competent starting QB1 in today’s NFL, but Barkley was still the catalyst for the Giants’ offense in 2022.

He made everybody, including Jones, better, so Schoen needs to find a way to keep Barkley in the mix. The player can help by staying committed to what he told reporters about being “not really too concerned with resetting the (running back) markets.”

Saquon Barkley on contract discussions: “I’m not really too concerned with resetting the (running back) markets or anything like that. I’m realistic.” pic.twitter.com/mDspH7l55h — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) January 22, 2023

Unfortunately, those words conflict with a report from Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano, outlining how “Barkley, according to a source, had been hoping for a deal in the Christian McCaffrey range — $16 million per season.”

Corry thinks a four-year contract paying $13.5 million annually, with only the first two years guaranteed, would suit both parties. It’s an option Schoen can’t ignore because the Giants will be a better team with Barkley, not Elliott, on the field this year.