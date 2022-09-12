Saquon Barkley Breaks Giants Franchise Record in Win vs. Titans

After a long and frustrating offseason, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is officially back.

With 164 rushing yards in a 21-20 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Barkley broke the Giants franchise record for most rushing yards in a season opener.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN:

Saquon Barkley's 164 yards rushing was the most in a season opener in Giants history, per ESPN Stats and Info. Surpasses Tiki Barber's 146 yards in 2003. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 12, 2022

The previous record holder was Tiki Barber, who had 146 rushing yards in a 23-13 win over the St. Louis Rams to open the 2003 NFL season. Barber reached that total on 24 rushing attempts; Barkley only needed 18 carries to break the record on Sunday.

Barkley currently leads the NFL in rushing yards (164), and his 68-yard sprint against the Titans was the longest rush attempt by any running back in Week 1. He also leads the NFL in total yards from scrimmage (194) heading into Week 2, after adding 30 yards on a team-leading six receptions.

Here’s a highlight video of Barkley’s best plays from Week 1, courtesy of the NFL’s official YouTube channel:

Barkley had a strong performance from start to finish, but he really put the team on his back in the second half. His 68-yard run provided a tangible momentum shift, sparking a comeback that would eventually erase New York’s 13-point halftime deficit.

Barkley’s four-yard touchdown run at the 11:16 mark in the third quarter provided the Giants with their first points of the game. He bookended the comeback with the game-winning two-point conversion in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

The only glaring mistake Barkley made on Sunday was a fumble at the end of a 33-yard rush on the game-winning drive. The Giants were lucky to maintain possession of the football, as it bounced out of bounds.

Saquon Barkley Hit Fastest Speed Since 2019 on Long Run

Not only did Barkley record his longest rush attempt since 2019 with his 68-yarder, but he also hit his fastest speed since that same season. Barkley hit a top speed of 21.1 miles per hour, as recorded by NFL Next Gen Stats and pointed out by Field Yates of ESPN.

Saquon Barkley hit 21.1 MPH on a run yesterday, per @nextgenstats. That was the second fastest of any player in the NFL in Week 1 and the fastest he’s hit since 2019. His burst was back on Sunday 💨 pic.twitter.com/zXxAfF4wV0 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 12, 2022

This monster performance comes after an offseason where Barkley let his frustration show a little bit. The fifth-year running back said back in April that he was ready to “go crazy” and created quite a stir when he repeated that sentiment in August.

Seeing Barkley run wild against the Titans is proof positive that his offseason motivation is translating into on-field production.

Saquon Barkley to Appear on Monday Night’s Manningcast

After a huge day on Sunday, Saquon Barkley will be back in the spotlight on Monday night. He’s slated to appear on ESPN’s Manningcast, hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.

Via Andrew Marchand of the New York Post:

Hearing Saquon Barkley will be one of the guests on the Manningcast tonight. pic.twitter.com/zKH5VRZER5 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 12, 2022

Barkley will join the Manning brothers during their ESPN2 broadcast of Monday Night Football between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. The two other guests for tonight’s episode are actor Joel McHale and former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe, according to Omaha Productions on Twitter.

It will be interesting to see Barkley reunited with his former teammate (Eli Manning) on national television, especially now that the Giants are 1-0 for the first time since 2016.