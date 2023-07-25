Giants Gave Saquon Barkley ‘Little Crumbs’: Former NFL Executive

Saquon Barkley’s contact was “an easy give” for the New York Giants because the franchise only handed their stud running back “little crumbs,” according to former Green Bay Packers’ vice president Andrew Brandt.

Barkley got his new deal on Tuesday, July 25, ending speculation he might holdout for the start of training camp and beyond. The two-time Pro Bowler had been unhappy about not being able to agree a new long-term contract and instead having to play under the franchise tag this season.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, the Giants solved the problem by paying the 26-year-old $2 million up front as a signing bonus.

Surprise! 🚨 🚨 🚨 The #Giants and star RB Saquon Barkley agreed to terms on a new 1-year deal worth up to $11M, sources say, as Barkley gives himself a chance to beat the franchise tag. He gets a $2M signing bonus. Bottom line: Barkley is coming in & will be at training camp. pic.twitter.com/A5PR7RWLfQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2023

That $2 million comes from the $10.091 million Barkley is set to earn under the terms of the tag, so he’s essentially getting paid part of his salary for this season early. The Giants sweetened the pot further by adding $909,000 in performance-related incentives, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Those are impressive terms, but not everybody is convinced the Giants ultimately did right by Barkley. Brandt, who served as the Packers’ VP from 1999 to 2008 and contributes to Sports Illustrated, believes Big Blue got off cheap compared to what they paid quarterback Daniel Jones earlier this offseason.

Saquon Barkley Deal a Win-Win for Giants

The Giants gave away little but still managed to keep Barkley on the tag. They also left themselves the option of using the tag again a year from now, according to Schefter’s colleague Jordan Raanan.

So he gets $2 million upfront. A chance to make an additional $1M in incentives. There are no restrictions on the franchise tag, per source. That means it’s still available for the Giants next year … if they so desire. https://t.co/lzW4h22iEt — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 25, 2023

As Raanan also noted, Barkley quickly reported for “Day 1 of training camp.” Getting Barkley into camp without relenting on their stance not to pay him long-term money this offseason rates as a win-win for the Giants’ front office and general manager Joe Schoen.

It means the team has its most dynamic playmaker placated and ready to contribute. Barkley’s presence is a huge boost for an offense retooled to help Jones and the passing game improve.

The investment in Jones is designed to get his production and on-field value up to the level of Barkley, but some feel the Giants should have addressed their financial priorities the other way around.

Critics Still Question Giants’ Daniel Jones Decision

Brandt highlighted the disparity between the most Barkley can earn on his new deal and what Jones got just for signing his four-year, $160-million contract: “With his new deal, Saquon Barkley can max out at $11 million. With his new deal, Daniel Jones made $36 million in a signing bonus.”

The stark difference between both outputs reflects the downtrodden value of the running back position in today’s league. Barkley’s situation wasn’t the only symptom of those within the game attaching greater importance to quarterbacks.

Fellow 1,000-yard rushers like Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders, along with Indianapolis Colts’ star Jonathan Taylor are still waiting to be paid. This offseason has also seen the Minnesota Vikings content to release four-time Pro Bowl back Dalvin Cook.

Even a former pro quarterback like Robert Griffin III is left aghast by how teams are prepared to short-change running backs at the expense of his former position. Griffin added his voice to those who feel Barkley deserved a bigger payday than Jones: “Saquon Barkley is the HEART AND SOUL of the Giants offense. IF he hits all the incentives in his deal he will make $29 MILLION LESS PER YEAR than his QB Daniel Jones, who got paid this offseason off the back of Saquon.”

Saquon Barkley is the HEART AND SOUL of the Giants offense. IF he hits all the incentives in his deal he will make $29 MILLION LESS PER YEAR than his QB Daniel Jones, who got paid this offseason off the back of Saquon. pic.twitter.com/HZyB86Ugtr — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 25, 2023

While it’s easy to question the Giants’ priorities, the bottom line is Schoen managed to keep the two driving forces of the team’s offense on the roster. Retaining Jones and Barkley was a vital part of a roster rebuild that also included acquiring new pass-catchers like wide receiver Parris Campbell and Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

Putting returning leaders together with exciting new options has given the Giants the strongest platform possible to build on last season’s surprise playoff berth.