Saquon Barkley Speaks Out After Not Agreeing to New Contract With Giants

Saquon Barkley will either play on the franchise tag or stage a holdout after the two-time Pro Bowl running back failed to come to terms with the New York Giants ahead of the deadline at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, July 17.

The situation drew a philosophical but downbeat response from the 26-year-old: “It is what it is.”

It is what it is — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) July 17, 2023

Barkley wanted a long-term contract, but NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and his colleagues, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, reported no deal would be struck.

Sources to me, @TomPelissero and @RapSheet: There will be no long-term deal between the #Giants and RB Saquon Barkley before the 4 p.m. deadline. Barkley can only play on the tag, which pays $10.1m. The question now is whether he’ll be there to collect Week 1’s installment. pic.twitter.com/OpqFwxqS06 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 17, 2023

Now, Barkley faces a decision. He can suit up for the Giants in Week 1 and play himself into a better deal, either with Big Blue or elsewhere, next year.

His alternative would be to sit out as an emphatic show of dissatisfaction at not being paid his worth. The Giants would naturally prefer Barkley takes the first option, but general manager Joe Schoen has at least shown he’ll stand firm on how he values the most dynamic playmaker on the team’s offense.

Holdout Still an Option for Saquon Barkley

Barkley is likely to give training camp a miss, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but the greater concern for the Giants is the chance his absence will extend beyond the summer. As Schefter detailed, there is a lengthy history of high-profile and uber-productive running backs staging holdouts:

Notable recent RB holdouts in light of what is now expected with Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs: 🏈Alvin Kamara, 2020.

🏈Ezekiel Elliott, 2019

🏈Melvin Gordon, 2019

🏈Le’Veon Bell, 2018

🏈Maurice Jones-Drew, 2012

🏈Chris Johnson, 2011

🏈Steven Jackson, 2008

🏈Larry Johnson, 2007 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2023

Barkley staying away for a prolonged period would severely hinder the Giants’ chances of returning to the playoffs. He accounted for the bulk of last season’s offense as the team’s leading rusher and joint-leading receiver.

The attention paid to No. 26 helped quarterback Daniel Jones enjoy a breakout season. Schoen rewarded Jones for his banner campaign with a four-year, $160-million deal, while Barkley had to settle for the tag.

Jones getting paid first proved the Giants were content to follow common consensus in the modern NFL. In other words, the choice to value a competent QB1 over a running back, even one of the most dynamic in the game.

Schoen is still adhering to this blueprint, despite the risk.

Giants Stayed Within ‘Limits’

There were “limits” for Barkley’s next contract Schoen wasn’t prepared to exceed, according to Schefter’s colleague Jordan Raanan.

Realized in past week this was a realistic outcome. The two sides were not particularly close at the time after 8+ months. GM Joe Schoen had his limits. Would only stretch so much. The #Giants were always fine with Barkley playing on $10.1M franchise tag. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 17, 2023

By holding firm, Schoen has taken a risk prioritizing Jones’ future will prove to be the right move. The Giants have invested a lot in making sure that happens, notably by acquiring veteran pass-catchers Darren Waller and Parris Campbell, then selecting Jalin Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

They are the primary new targets for Jones, but Schoen also brought back Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard in free agency. Keeping what they have was another show of faith Jones and his receivers can become the driving force of the Giants’ offense at Barkley’s expense.

It won’t be easy without opponents stacking eight men in the box to stop Barkley. Defenses also won’t crowd the line of scrimmage to contain his backup Matt Breida, nor for fifth-round pick Eric Gray.

Barkley hasn’t been happy about the risk the Giants have been prepared to take regarding his status, but nobody can accuse Schoen of not backing his own instincts. The critics will only be heard if Barkley stays away and the Jones-led passing game fails to pick up the slack.