Saquon Barkley Speaks Out After Not Agreeing to New Contract With Giants

Saquon Barkley will either play on the franchise tag or stage a holdout after the two-time Pro Bowl running back failed to come to terms with the New York Giants ahead of the deadline at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, July 17.
The situation drew a philosophical but downbeat response from the 26-year-old: “It is what it is.”
Barkley wanted a long-term contract, but NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and his colleagues, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, reported no deal would be struck.
Now, Barkley faces a decision. He can suit up for the Giants in Week 1 and play himself into a better deal, either with Big Blue or elsewhere, next year.
His alternative would be to sit out as an emphatic show of dissatisfaction at not being paid his worth. The Giants would naturally prefer Barkley takes the first option, but general manager Joe Schoen has at least shown he’ll stand firm on how he values the most dynamic playmaker on the team’s offense.
Holdout Still an Option for Saquon Barkley
Barkley is likely to give training camp a miss, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but the greater concern for the Giants is the chance his absence will extend beyond the summer. As Schefter detailed, there is a lengthy history of high-profile and uber-productive running backs staging holdouts:
Barkley staying away for a prolonged period would severely hinder the Giants’ chances of returning to the playoffs. He accounted for the bulk of last season’s offense as the team’s leading rusher and joint-leading receiver.
The attention paid to No. 26 helped quarterback Daniel Jones enjoy a breakout season. Schoen rewarded Jones for his banner campaign with a four-year, $160-million deal, while Barkley had to settle for the tag.
Jones getting paid first proved the Giants were content to follow common consensus in the modern NFL. In other words, the choice to value a competent QB1 over a running back, even one of the most dynamic in the game.
Schoen is still adhering to this blueprint, despite the risk.
Giants Stayed Within ‘Limits’
There were “limits” for Barkley’s next contract Schoen wasn’t prepared to exceed, according to Schefter’s colleague Jordan Raanan.
By holding firm, Schoen has taken a risk prioritizing Jones’ future will prove to be the right move. The Giants have invested a lot in making sure that happens, notably by acquiring veteran pass-catchers Darren Waller and Parris Campbell, then selecting Jalin Hyatt in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.
They are the primary new targets for Jones, but Schoen also brought back Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard in free agency. Keeping what they have was another show of faith Jones and his receivers can become the driving force of the Giants’ offense at Barkley’s expense.
It won’t be easy without opponents stacking eight men in the box to stop Barkley. Defenses also won’t crowd the line of scrimmage to contain his backup Matt Breida, nor for fifth-round pick Eric Gray.
Barkley hasn’t been happy about the risk the Giants have been prepared to take regarding his status, but nobody can accuse Schoen of not backing his own instincts. The critics will only be heard if Barkley stays away and the Jones-led passing game fails to pick up the slack.