Saquon Barkley Trade Proposal Would Land Controversial QB With Giants

We are now just over three weeks into the NFL offseason and the New York Giants have already undergone a massive overhaul — one that will likely trickle down through their roster over the next handful of months. Gone are the likes of general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge. In is Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll as their respective replacements.

Now in East Rutherford, the former Buffalo Bills duo will not only be tasked with mending one of football’s more talent-deprived rosters but also with deciding the fate of a handful of Big Blue’s current top players.

Running back Saquon Barkley is heading into the final year of his rookie deal. At 24 years old, Barkley is coming off a disappointing 2021 campaign and hasn’t resembled his blue-chip self for much of the past three years. Cornerback James Bradberry took a step back a season ago after earning a Pro Bowl berth during his inaugural season with the Giants. Bradberry is entering the final year of his three-year, $43.5 million deal and was a hot name on the trade market at last November’s deadline. And then of course there’s Daniel Jones.

While initial reports point towards Jones having a fan in Daboll, the Giants would be committing north of $21 million to the former Duke Blue Devil were they to pick up his fifth-year option in 2023. A steep price for a player who hasn’t proven to be the answer under center as of yet.

B/R Proposal Would Ship Barkley & Bradberry to Houston

Instead of prolonging the Jones era in New York, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay proposes the Giants package the likes of Barkley and Bradberry in a trade to solidify their quarterback position and “reshape the league.” Here’s how the B/R hypothetical shapes up:

Houston Texans Receive: CB James Bradberry RB Saquon Barkley 2022 first-round pick (from CHI) 2023 first-round pick (from NYG)



New York Giants Receive: QB Deshaun Watson



via Kay:

Watson is set to be deposed in the civil lawsuits in February. If he becomes available, however, the New York Giants could end up making a play for the 26-year-old… The Giants could send both [Barkley and Bradberry] to the rebuilding Texans, who have strong needs at both positions and enough cap space to easily fit new contracts in. No other move would change New York’s trajectory more than this, as Watson represents a massive upgrade over incumbent starter Daniel Jones. With Jones in line for a whopping $21.369 million if his fifth-year option for 2023 is picked up, the Giants can’t afford to put that kind of cash out for a player who has largely underwhelmed in his first three seasons.

Don’t Expect the Giants to Make a Play for Watson

Co-owner John Mara went out on January 26 and publically shot down the possibility of trading for Watson, citing allegations against the three-time Pro Bowler. However, should Watson find himself in a position to return to the gridiron, would Mara change course? Anything’s possible, but this feels extremely unlikely. Especially in the media capital of the world.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on January 15 that the quarterback has “expressed a strong desire internally to play for the Giants.” So there is an added layer of interest from at least one party. Still, that’s if he’s even given the opportunity to play football again — a big if.