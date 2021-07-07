Giants’ Saquon Barkley Reveals New Multimillion-Dollar Endeavor

Look out Monster, RedBull, and other premier caffeine-forward powerhouses, because one of the most marketable players in the NFL has now thrown his hat into the energy drink ring. X2 Performance, which specializes in clean energy drinks and pre/intra workout supplements, has announced a partnership with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley — the latest inclusion in a laundry list of star-studded investors.

Barkley spearheads a $16 million Series D raise led by L Catterton which also includes the likes of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David, Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard and ESPN Insider Adam Schefter.

“I have been a big believer in X2’s line of clean products for a long time because it gives me sustained energy and there is no crash or jitters, like many other products,” Barkley said regarding the product, via Boardroom. “I am very selective of brands I endorse and even more selective of companies I choose to invest in. X2 checks all the boxes for me; amazing product, filling a void in the marketplace and a stellar leadership team.”

Proud to welcome @Saquon Barkley to the X2 Performance team as our latest investor. We can’t wait for No. 26 to get on the field and show the league what elite running looks like. Especially when it’s fueled by X2! #x2performance #naturalenergy #saquonbarkley pic.twitter.com/nKYO4GHoVp — X2 PERFORMANCE (@X2Performance) July 7, 2021

“I am thrilled to welcome Saquon as a partner and [to] work together to bring X2 Performance’s clean energy products to health-conscious consumers across the country,” X2 Board Member and CEO Mark French said in a statement via the company’s official website. “Having Saquon evolve from an avid user of our products to an investor and partner is invigorating for the brand and our retail partners. The scope of investors who have joined Saquon within this raise are of equal stature in their respective fields and only furthers our belief that we have merely scratched the surface of X2’s ability to fill a void in the energy drink and supplement markets.”

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

A Marketing Darling

It feels like forever since the former No. 2 overall pick has carved up defenses with regularity. Since an exhilarating rookie campaign which included topping the NFL in yards from scrimmage (2,028), earning a Pro Bowl Berth and capturing NFL Rookie of the Year honors, injuries have limited the 24-year-old to just 15 games since 2019.

Yet, that hasn’t stopped some of the world’s biggest brands from champing at the bit for an opportunity to partner with the Bronx native. Per Forbes, Barkley’s current sponsorships include Bose, Dunkin Donuts, Nike, Pepsi, Toyota Motor and Visa.





Play



Saquon Barkley | Stronger Than One | Nike "Anytime you're in a position where God blesses you to have an impact on your community and an impact on other people, you want to take advantage of that….I'm just blessed and fortunate enough to be able to give back." – Saquon Barkley The superstar NFL running back was born in the Bronx, but his… 2020-12-14T15:38:42Z

About X2 Performance

X2 performance, which originated in 2013 with a caffeine-based shot before shifting over to canned energy drinks and supplement powders (h/t Sportico.com) is currently distributed by CVS, GNC, Subway and Amazon.

According to X2 Performance’s about page, “The NSF Certified for Sport® program verifies our supplements are free from 270+ banned substances, label claims, no unsafe levels of contaminants, and highest quality and safety standards for manufacturing facility… X2 products are tested and trusted by professional athletes, championship organizations, and loyally purchased by over 25 professional sports teams to fuel their training and game day performance… X2 products deliver sustained energy from a patented combination of clean & effective ingredients engineered to naturally optimize energy, endurance and recovery.”

READ NEXT

For more Giants content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.