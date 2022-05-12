Full Giants Schedule Leak Reveals Tough NFC East Stretch

Thursday is “NFL Schedule Release” day, and the New York Giants‘ full 2022 schedule appears to have leaked a few hours early.

Paul Schwartz, a reputable beat reporter who covers the Giants for the New York Post, tweeted this photo with the caption “Giants 2022 schedule.”

Here’s the full schedule transcribed, per Schwartz:

Week 1 – Sept. 11: at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Week 2 – Sept. 18: vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 3 – Sept. 26: vs. Cowboys (Monday Night Football), 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

Week 4 – Oct. 2: vs. Bears, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 5 – vs. Packers (London), 9:30 a.m., NFLN

Week 6 – Oct. 16: vs. Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 7 – Oct. 23: at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 8 – Oct. 30: at Seattle, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Week 9 – BYE

Week 10 – Nov. 13: vs. Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 11 – Nov. 20: vs. Lions, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 12 – Nov. 24: at Dallas (Thanksgiving), 4:25 p.m., FOX

Week 13 – Dec. 4: vs. Commanders, 1.p.m., FOX

Week 14 – Dec. 11: vs. Eagles, 1 p.m., FOX

Week 15 – Dec. 17 or 18: at Washington, TBD

Week 16 – Dec. 24: at Minnesota, 1 p.m. FOX

Week 17 – Jan. 1: vs. Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

Week 18 – Jan. 7 or 8: at Philadelphia, TBD

Schwartz’s version of the schedule does not appear to be 100 percent finalized. The exact dates and times for Week 15 at the Washington Commanders and Week 18 at the Philadelphia Eagles are to be determined. Those will be set when the NFL makes the official announcement tonight at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.

It also looks like Giants will play the Dallas Cowboys on a national stage twice this season. The first coming in Week 3 on Monday Night Football, and the second time coming on Thanksgiving at Jerry World in Week 12.

The second Cowboys matchup marks the beginning of a particularly tough stretch against four straight NFC East opponents. After traveling to Dallas in Week 12, the Giants will host the Commanders and Eagles in Week 13 and 14, respectively, then go back on the road to face Washington in Week 15. A few weeks later, the Giants wrap up the season on the road in Philadelphia.

Another interesting note is that the Giants do not have a bye week immediately following their Week 5 trip to London, where they will face the Green Bay Packers. This was apparently by request, as Tom Rock of Newsday reported that the Giants preferred to have their bye week later in the season. They ended up with a bye in Week 9.

The thinking is that it would be too early in the season for the bye to be advantageous and traveling to London from NY is no more taxing than some West Coast trips. Miles from Newark to Seattle: 2402

Miles from Newark to LAX: 2454

This is the second year of the NFL’s new 17-game schedule. The Giants went 4-13 in their first season with 17 games.

Giants Have 4th Easiest Schedule in NFL

There’s a big piece of good news and a little bit of bad news when it comes to the Giants’ schedule in 2022. The good news is their schedule is the fourth easiest in the NFL by opponents’ combined 2021 win percentage, according to CBS Sports. The bad news is it also happens to be the toughest in the NFC East.

The Eagles (.464), Commanders (.462) and Cowboys (.462) all have slightly easier schedules than the Giants (.465) this season.

KT’s First Chance To Follow in LT’s Footsteps

If Kayvon Thibodeaux wants to follow in the footsteps of franchise legend Lawrence Taylor and become New York’s next megastar on defense, he can start with a big performance on Thanksgiving.

Taylor had an incredible performance on Thanksgiving in 1982, his second NFL season. The Giants beat the Lions 13-6 in that game, thanks in large part to Taylor’s sack and 97-yard interception return touchdown.

Thibodeaux has a chance to make an even bigger splash in the first Thanksgiving game of his career, since it will be against the Cowboys.