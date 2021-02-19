NFC East Team Claims Newly Released Giant Off Waivers

Defensive back Shakial Taylor was part of a two-man dump by the New York Giants this week, alongside wideout Da’Mari Scott. However, the former looks to be staying put in the NFC East, as of now.

In the first roster move of the Nick Sirianni era in Philadelphia, the Eagles chose to keep things familiar, claiming Taylor off waivers on Tuesday. As an undrafted free agent out of Kansas in 2019, Taylor latched on with the Indianapolis Colts, where Sirianni and current Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon served on the team’s coaching staff. Taylor appeared in five games that season, compiling seven tackles and one pass defended as a rookie.

Taylor will look to help bolster a defensive unit in Philly that ranked 19th overall in 2020 and finished the season with a mere eight interceptions, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

What Taylor Brings to Philly

The Florida native initially made his way to East Rutherford the same way he’s now found himself in Pennsylvania, via waivers. The Giants claimed Taylor off waivers after he was let go by the Denver Broncos in late July of last year. Yet, the now 24-year-old never appeared in a game with the team. Taylor was a high-risk opt-out in 2020 due to severe asthma and other personal-family concerns.

Taylor’s production has been limited in the league up to this point. Still, he possesses impressive traits that give him a fighter’s chance to latch on to a roster spot this summer. At Kansas’ Pro Day in 2019, Taylor posted a blazing fast 4.39 40-yard dash to go along with a 37 inch vertical, ranking first and second at the event, respectively, among all participants.

Ex-Giants Wide Receiver Signs With the CFL

Quadree Henderson, who last played with the Giants in 2018, has reportedly signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

As a member of Big Blue, Henderson appeared in five games and was used predominately as a return specialist. As a kick returner, Henderson totaled 112 total yards on nine returns, an average of 22.4 yards per return. He also added nine punt returns for a total of 68 yards. His 7.6 yards per return average as a punt returner led all Giants that season among players with at least two punt returns. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury landed Henderson on injured reserve late in 2018, ultimately ending his tenure with the Giants, as the wideout was waived the following offseason.

He was quickly claimed by the Jets the ensuing day, but was released prior to the start of the 2019 NFL season. Henderson most recently occupied the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad in 2020 and has also had cups of coffee with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers over his NFL career. Furthermore, he was drafted by the New York Guardians of the XFL in 2019.

Henderson was an all-purpose stud during his collegiate days at Pitt. A consensus All-American in 2016, Henderson led the nation with 1,1166 return yards, ranking top-five in both kick return average (30.5) and punt return average (15.8) in the FBS. He added an extra 917 total yards and six touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball, posing as a runner and receiver.

The following season Henderson averaged more than 100 all-purpose ypg for the Panthers, earning second-team All-ACC honors as a returner along the way.

