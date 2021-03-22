Giants ‘Favorites’ to Land Free Agent With ‘Top-10 CB’ Upside: Insider

Now that the New York Giants have Kenny Golladay in the fold, they’re looking to put a stamp on their free agency haul by addressing the other side of the football. ESPN insider Jordan Schultz has reported that the Giants have put a “high priority” on signing free agent cornerback Adoree Jackson.

The former Tennessee Titan is expected to arrive for his visit in East Rutherford on Sunday night, and by the sound of it, there’s a high likelihood Jackson doesn’t leave town without a deal.

“Can say this pretty confidently at this point. The Giants are the favorites entering Sunday to land Jackson,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan tweeted.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Giants Players Recruiting Jackson to NY

NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt backed Raanan’s take, claiming “the odds Adoree Jackson eventually signs with the Giants have increased exponentially in the last day or so, per source. Darnay Holmes and Jabrill Peppers are among those very much pushing for him to join them.”

Speaking of Peppers, the team’s starting safety has been a highly-crucial piece in luring free agents to New York this week. Peppers played a big role in the recruitment of Kenny Golladay, even taking the wideout to dinner in Hoboken on Friday night. On Saturday he put his recruiter cap back on, firing off this tweet in the direction of Jackson:

@AdoreeKnows You know what to do next brudda! 🤷🏿‍♂️ — JP (@JabrillPeppers) March 20, 2021

For some extra reinforcement, the team also called upon Jackson’s former teammate Logan Ryan to lure the cornerback to town.

The #Giants are serious. They called in the closer — Logan Ryan, a former teammate of Adoree Jackson’s — to fly in from Florida to recruit him to #NYG. Pulling out all the stops for potentially the final piece of their free agent haul… https://t.co/g5Llndluyx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2021

Last year, Jackson was vocal about the mentorship role Ryan played in his career when speaking to reporters.

“When I came in, (Logan Ryan) is one of the guys I leaned on a lot to help me out,” Jackson said last year when he found out his teammate of three years wouldn’t be returning to Tennessee. “I told him I appreciate him more than he knows. He was there for me, the big brother that you need. I was sad. But in the world of football, every time we get a team, we understand it is not going to be the same next year.”

Jackson Has Shown Flashes of Being a Top-10 CB

Jackson appeared in 46 games (41 starts) over his four-year tenure in Nashville, collecting 200 total tackles, two interceptions, 33 passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He was limited to just three games in 2020 due to a knee injury, but prior to that had never received an overall Pro Football Focus grade below 73.0 in any season. Jackson can also be electric in the return game. A former two-way star with the Trojans, Jackson averaged the sixth-most kick return yards as a rookie back in 2017.

The 25-year-old currently ranks as the top remaining defensive back on NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal’s Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021, who stated that “while Jackson was too streaky and too injured to live up to his draft status, he has had stretches where he’s performed like a top-10 cornerback. He’s a welcome addition to a thin cornerback market.”

READ NEXT

For more Giants content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.