Giants Sign Fan-Favorite WR, 8 Others to New Contracts

No GM, no problem — for now. While interviews are underway to find Dave Gettleman’s successor, decisions must be made in the interim. With assistant general manager Kevin Abrams likely calling the shots in the meantime, the New York Giants have kicked off their offseason by inking eight players, including wideout Alex Bachman, to reserve/futures contracts.

Bachman, who made waves in training camp two years ago similar to David Sills V, has spent back-to-back seasons bouncing between Big Blue’s practice squad and active roster. His most game action came during the team’s 2021 season finale vs. Washington. Activated to the gameday roster less than 24 hours before kickoff, Bachman went on to amass 110 yards from scrimmage while serving as the team’s primary return specialist.

I was on my couch last time we played Washington wondering if I was going to get to play ball again. Keep going! Seize every opportunity as it comes! https://t.co/SNYzZTbKh9 — Alex Bachman (@AlexBachman) January 12, 2022

Will Bachman Factor into New-Look Receiving Corps Next Season?

Undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2019, Bachman was fairly productive over his final three seasons with the Demon Deacons, hauling in 81 receptions for 1,154 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. With that said, despite consistently showing a knack to get open across his two training camps with the Giants, he’s yet to be targeted in an NFL game.

Bachman’s best bet at claiming a roster spot in New York remains on special teams. Yet, a change at offensive coordinator and some potential shake-up to the receiver room this offseason could theoretically open the door for the 25-year-old to get more looks on the offensive side of the football. Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are both legitimate cut/trade candidates under a soon-to-be new regime.

Other Signings

In total, the Giants have signed nine players to reserve/futures contracts, each of whom spent time with the franchise this season. Here’s the entire list:

LB Omari Cobb

OT Devery Hamilton

LB Trent Harris

TE Jake Hausmann

DE Niko Lalos

QB Brian Lewerke

DT David Moa

WR Travis Toivonen

WR Alex Bachman

Like Bachman, Lewerke was called up to the active roster for the Giants’ season finale. Serving as the backup to Jake Fromm, he failed to see the field. An undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Michigan State, Lewerke boasts high-end collegiate production, serving as the Spartans’ all-time leader in total offense (9,548 yards from scrimmage). Yet, the fact that Fromm was able to catapult over Lewerke so quickly on the depth chart despite the latter being with the team since the summer speaks volumes to how he is perceived within the building. In one preseason game appearance with the Giants this past year, Lewerke connected on 11-of-19 passes for 108 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Look for Lewerke to serve as a potential camp arm while the new coaching staff reshuffles the quarterback room this offseason.

Harris is a player who the team opted to waive back on December 30. He’s appeared in a total of eight games with the Giants since 2020. With ties to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham dating back to their days together in both Foxborough and Miami, he’s a player that is familiar with the system. In 19 games over his career, Harris has accumulated 34 tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits.