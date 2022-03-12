Giants Could Add Former MVP-Winning Quarterback: Report

The New York Giants are widely expected to pursue Mitchell Trubisky in free agency this offseason. With ties to general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, the former No. 2 overall pick appears to be the new regime’s preferred addition behind starting quarterback Daniel Jones.

Problem is, Trubisky’s stock is rapidly rising and according to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the North Carolina product could net a contract in excess of $10 million annually on the open market. That type of financial commitment doesn’t exactly align with Schoen’s desire to rid New York of their salary cap ruins. If Trubisky’s market reaches the ceiling many expect, he may very well price himself out of Big Blue’s plans and send the Giants back to the drawing board.

Putting aside the fact that Jones has yet to solidify himself under center, the team’s quarterback room as a whole leaves much to be desired — as it has for years on end. Mike Glennon is set to become an unrestricted free agent in mid-March, while Jake Fromm will be an exclusive-rights free agent. The latter may present some upside, but neither player proved worthy of manning the No. 2 gig moving forward.

While it may not be with a player that has a realistic opportunity to overtake Jones out the gates, there’s no question the Giants need to add depth at the position in hopes of raising the talent level of their quarterback room.

Cam to the Big Apple?

Per Carolina Panthers beat writer Shenna Quick, New York’s obvious need behind Jones could ultimately lead the Giants towards taking a flyer on a former league MVP.

“I’m being told that NYG is a possible landing spot for Cam Newton. However, it’s still early,” Quick tweeted on March 8.

Newton, 32, is nowhere near the game-breaking talent that he was when he guided the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance back in 2015. He finished last season with four touchdown passes to five interceptions on 252 offensive snaps.

Since his original departure from Carolina after the 2019 season, Newton has amassed just 12 touchdown passes to 15 interceptions. However, he remains a threat in the running game. Over that same span, he’s toted the rock 184 times for 822 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. His dual-threat ability would theoretically allow New York to maintain the majority of their offensive schematics in the event that Jones misses time moving forward — something that they’ve been unable to do in recent years by rostering the likes of Glennon, Fromm, Colt McCoy, etc.

“I think backup quarterback is one of the more important positions in the league, so it’s something we’re going to look at, and we’re going to address,” Schoen said at the NFL Combine, via Yahoo Sports. “But it’s not just quarterback. I think building depth is going to be a priority. It might be a little bit hard early on, but you can continue to build the team up over the years.”

Cam Staying in Carolina?

While the Panthers haven’t ruled out the possibility of Newton returning in 2022, they also don’t sound like a team bullish on retaining the three-time Pro Bowler.

“I think we’re going through the whole process right now,” Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said on March 2, via SI.com. “It’s a really important decision for us. Do we go the free-agent route? Do we go through the draft? We’re fairly far along in the quarterback evaluations on the college class. We’ve gone through it from a free agent standpoint. We’ll look at all other options out there, but that’s definitely a priority for us as well as the offensive line.”

The biggest question for Newton, no matter where he winds up, is how he’ll handle being second-fiddle on the depth chart. Even with his deteriorating talent, he still remains among the top 64 signal-callers in the league. However, he’s also a huge personality and one of the most enigmatic players in football. Most of the time, the attention cast on Newton has little to do with his actions. Yet, either way, your backup quarterback being a trending topic isn’t exactly the most ideal situation to have.

