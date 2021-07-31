Giants Sign Ex-Cowboys Starter One Year After Striking Out: Report

A reunion is in the works in East Rutherford.

The New York Giants are signing former Dallas Cowboys center/guard Joe Looney, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The move reunites the 10-year pro with Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who served as Looney’s head coach in Dallas from 2016-2019. As ESPN’s Jordan Raanan noted, Looney caught Big Blue’s eye last offseason as the team offered the now 30-year-old a contract. However, he ultimately chose to stay put in Dallas re-upping on a one-year deal.

This move for Joe Looney is more than a year in the making. Giants almost signed Looney last offseason. There was an offer on the table. https://t.co/S3XeRVdihB — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 31, 2021

Giants Have Been Actively Searching for Interior O-Line Help

Looney’s signing comes at a time when the Giants have been actively searching for help on the interior line. The team put in a failed waiver claim for ex-Arizona Cardinals center Lamont Gaillard last week. They’ve since followed it up by bringing in former Miami Dolphins center/guard Evan Boehm for a visit and are expected to take a closer look at ex-Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter in the coming days, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Projected starting left guard Shane Lemieux recently suffered a knee injury in practice. And while it’s been determined that surgery will not be needed (via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport) he is expected to be sidelined for a handful of weeks. Also on the mend is offseason signing Jonotthan Harrison, who remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list with a hamstring injury.

There has even been chatter in New York that starting center Nick Gates may need to shift over to center should Lemieux’s injury trickle into the start of the regular season. The good news here is Looney offers position flexibility, playing both center and guard throughout his career, which should give the team freedom to piece together the offensive line as they see fit moving forward.

