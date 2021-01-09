Giants Reunite With Ex-Bills Dual-Threat Quarterback

The New York Giants aren’t quite yet done with quarterback/wide receiver/Mr. Do it All, Joe Webb. Released prior to the final game of the 2020 regular season to free up space for the return of starting linebacker Kyler Fackrell from I.R., Webb has returned to New York, inking a Reserve/Future deal.

Webb was initially brought on board in early December as an insurance policy, with quarterback Daniel Jones hobbled by injury. Initially a practice squad signing, the 11-year vet was quickly elevated to the active roster, appearing in two of Big Blue’s final three games.

Despite injuries at the quarterback position and experience moonlighting as a wide receiver, Webb failed to log an offensive snap with the Giants in 2020. However, he did work his way into a somewhat sizeable special teams role, logging 13 total special teams snaps, including playing 39% of the team’s special team’s snaps in a Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Examining Webb’s Role With Giants Moving Forward

Webb, 34, will likely have an uphill battle of making next season’s 53, yet that’s not to say it’s impossible. Whether it’s to push Daniel Jones or to solidify the position behind him, New York is expected to bring in more competition at quarterback this offseason.

Second-string quarterback Colt McCoy is an impending free agent. While he, at times, proved capable of not losing games this season, chances are the Giants would like to find a player who can go out and win games should Jones miss more time with injuries down the road. Reminder, Jones has missed two games in each of his first two seasons in the league.

Is Webb the answer to that? It’s hard to sell a player who hasn’t attempted a regular-season pass since 2017. With that said, his versatility, especially under a coach like Joe Judge who comes from a special teams background, gives Webb a fighter’s chance to stick around as a QB3/utility player.

Webb’s Versatile Skillset

Webb is likely best known for drawing a playoff start for the Minnesota Vikings as an injury replacement for then-starter Christian Ponder. In a losing effort to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card round, Webb totaled 248 yards from scrimmage (180 passing, 68 rushing). Furthermore, he’s also Minnesota’s franchise record holder for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game (109 yards in Week 14 of 2011).

In total, Webb has appeared in 104 games over his NFL career (four starts at quarterback). The Birmingham (AL) native has completed 90 of 159 passes for 888 yards and three touchdown passes over that span. He’s also chipped in with 326 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground, as well as 10 receptions for an extra 74 yards receiving.

Webb’s most extensive usage came in 2018 as a member of the Houston Texans, where he logged 312 special teams snaps. A 2010 sixth-round pick by the Vikings, Webb has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions.

A standout during his days at UAB, Webb accounted for 5,771 passing yards, 2,774 rushing yards and 471 receiving yards over his collegiate career. His 1,021 rushing yards in 2008 broke a C-USA single-season record for most rushing yards by a quarterback.

