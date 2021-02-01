Giants Sign Ex-Jets Starting O-Lineman to ‘Rare’ Futures Deal

The New York Giants have agreed to a contract that will bring offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison back to East Rutherford.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the former New York Jets center has inked a “rare” futures deal for over the minimum, worth $2 million.

Jonotthan Harrison Has Extensive Starting Experience Harrison, 29, spent the 2020 season on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. Originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Florida in 2014, the 6-foot-4-inch, 300-pound Harrison quickly carved out a substantial role, logging 10 starts as a rookie. Over his three-year tenure in Indy, Harrison appeared in 44 games with 23 starts.

The Florida native joined Gang Green in 2017, but took a backseat in his first season with the Jets, appearing in eight games with just one start. However, that would change the following year as Harrison played in all 16 games with eight starts in 2018. In 2019, his final season with New York, he once again appeared in all 16 games, this time with 10 starts, the latter of which ties a personal-best for the big-man over a single-season.

Over his six-year NFL career, Harrison has appeared in 84 total games (42 starts). Big Blue’s unusual contract commitment likely helps, but does not guarantee his chances of making the team’s 53-man roster for 2021. This signing shouldn’t be viewed as competition for incumbent starter Nick Gates. While Gates did endure some early-season struggles at a foreign position, he went on to put forth arguably the most well-rounded campaign by any Giants offensive lineman in 2020. Instead, Harrison serves as a potential upgrade over backup Spencer Pulley as well as overall depth on the interior. After running a three-man rotation at guard over the latter quarter of last season, Will Hernandez and/or Kevin Zeitler are potential cap casualties this offseason. Harrison moonlighted at left guard during the early parts of his four-year playing career in Gainsville. Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Ryan Santoso Rejoins Giants

Ryan Santoso, a dual kicker/punter, spent 2020 bouncing around the Giants’ practice squad and active roster. This past week, the team ensured his return to New York for at least the near future, signing him to a reserve/futures deal. Santoso is a behemoth of a kicking specialist, checking in at an astounding 6-foot-5-inches and 258 pounds.

Undrafted out of Minnesota, Santoso spent the first three collegiate seasons as the Gophers’ primary placekicker before ultimately switching positions to punter as a senior. Over his NFL career, Santoso has spent time with the Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans, accounting for a 52.9% touchback rate on 17 kickoffs.

Prior to joining the Giants last season, Santoso was a member of the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes.