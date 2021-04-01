2 Ex-Titans DBs Sign With Giants, Reunite With Logan Ryan & Adoree Jackson

The New York Giants secondary is becoming overrun with former Tennessee Titans — not that that’s a bad thing.

The team struck gold with the acquisition of Logan Ryan a season ago. The organization is hopeful that this year’s big-ticket free agent, Adoree Jackson, will offer a similar bang for his buck. Now, they’ve decided to go to Nashville once more, plucking two other ex-Titans for good measure.

The Giants have announced that they have signed defensive backs Joshua Kalu and Chris Milton as added depth on the backend. Each player has previous playing experience alongside both Ryan and Jackon from their Tennessee days.

In other roster news, the team also inked free-agent tight end Cole Hikutini to a deal.