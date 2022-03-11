Ex-Pro Bowl QB Expected to Sign With Giants, Compete With Daniel Jones: Report

The pipedream of landing Russell Wilson officially came to an end for the New York Giants this week when the superstar signal-caller was dealt in a blockbuster trade to the Denver Broncos. However, that’s not to say the Giants are suddenly out of the quarterback market. Instead, it means they’ll need to drop down a few tiers to address the position beyond current starter Daniel Jones. And by the sound of it, they have a specific player in mind.

On March 8, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that fellow NFL clubs expect free-agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to find his way to East Rutherford this offseason.

“Spoke to a team in the thick of it for a competitive backup QB in free agency, and they have a strong belief that Mitchell Trubisky is going to end up with the New York Giants and competing with Daniel Jones for the starting job,” Robinson tweeted.

Less than 24 hours after, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan added further fuel to the fire, linking Trubisky to the Giants as potential competition to Jones under center.

“If Trubisky were to sign with the Giants, it would be with the intention of pushing incumbent Daniel Jones, a fellow top-10 draft pick who still has the support of the team’s brass despite three rocky seasons,” Raanan wrote. “The idea would appear to be to let the best quarterback throughout the spring and summer win.”

Trubisky is a Logical Fit in New York

Acquiring a younger, high-upside quarterback such as Trubisky made sense for the Giants even prior to the organization revamping their front office and coaching staff. The former No. 2 overall pick was linked to New York dating back to the latter end of 2021. However, the chatter of a potential marriage between Trubisky and the Giants has reached seismic levels since the arrivals of Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen from Buffalo.

Daboll, Big Blue’s new head coach, served as Trubisky’s offensive coordinator last season with the Bills, helping restore the quarterback’s stock while serving as a backup to Josh Allen. Clearly, Trubisky valued his time alongside Daboll.

“I think of Coach Daboll right away because of my connection with him in Buffalo. I’m excited to see what he does in New York, really,” Trubisky said on March 8 during an appearance on the “Adam Schefter podcast” regarding the possibility of him joining the Giants. “I don’t know where I’m going to go, but I know whatever he does there, he’s going to do a great job with that offense. He’s a great leader of men. He’s just real and authentic with all the guys, and I think that is why so many people respected him in our building. So I’m excited to see what he’s going to do.”

Trubisky added, “and then, of course, New York, you think of the city. I haven’t been to New York that many times, but you think of big New York City and the Giants. So I know Coach Daboll will do a great job, and I’m excited to see that offense.”

Trubisky’s Projected Salary Continues to Climb

Daboll and Schoen, who previously served as Buffalo’s assistant general manager, played pivotal roles in convincing Trubisky to take a team-friendly one-year, $2.5 million contract last offseason. While he won’t come nearly as cheap this time around, the cap-stricken Giants can only hope that their brass’ familiarity with Trubisky will help lure the quarterback to East Rutherford on a more frugal deal than the current projections being floated.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported on March 6 that NFL teams are “openly discussing whether Trubisky gets $10 million or more annually on a new deal.”

Trubisky, 27, served as the scapegoat for Chicago’s shortcomings during his tenure with the Bears more times than not. Yet, the fact of the matter is, he wasn’t nearly as woeful as many have painted him out to be. In fact, over his final three seasons in the Windy City, Trubisky led the Bears to two postseason appearances and a record of 25-13. During which, he appeared in 39 games (38 starts), amassing 63 total touchdowns to 37 turnovers. He even notched a Pro Bowl berth under his belt in 2018.

