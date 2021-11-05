ESPN Insider Adds Glimmer of Hope to Giants-Odell Beckham Jr. Reunion Buzz

On Friday, November 5th, LeBron James got his wish, as #FreeOBJ was finally put into motion. Following days of negotiations, the Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham finally agreed to a restructured contract (per ESPN’s Adam Schefter), allowing the two parties to go their separate ways as the three-time Pro Bowler was released. Now, on his 29th birthday, Beckham will look to latch on elsewhere in hopes of resurrecting a career once on a direct path to the Hall of Fame.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, prior to his release the Browns converted part of his $7.25 million base salary into a signing bonus, making it more likely another team claims the wideout off of waivers.

With Beckham’s services now up for grabs, you have your typical suitors garnering the most attention. ESPN Insider Jeremy Fowler named the Raiders, Saints, Packers, 49ers, etc, as likely destinations. However, in the back of everyone’s mind — including Fowler’s — there is that slight thought of Beckham returning to his roots in East Rutherford.

“This would be something. The Giants have been battered with injuries at the skill positions,” wrote Fowler who named the Giants as a sleeper landing spot for Beckham. “It’s doubtful this happens, but perhaps Beckham will realize he didn’t have it so bad in New York.”

Don’t Hold Your Breath

For what it’s worth, the Giants currently own the sixth-highest waiver priority in football and will have until Monday to place a claim on Beckham should they choose to do so. In reality, Beckham returning to the Giants remains a long shot, if not for anything else but the financial aspect of things.

While the exact details of Beckham’s restructured deal have yet to be revealed, claiming him off waivers means a team would need to eat a chunk of his salary for the remainder of 2021 — something that doesn’t exactly make sense for a Giants team unlikely to sniff the postseason for a fifth consecutive year. On top of that, Big Blue currently owns the third-lowest estimated cap space for 2022.

The more likely scenario is that a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations takes a flyer on Beckham hoping he can revitalize his career in a new setting and emerge as the final piece to take them over the edge.

