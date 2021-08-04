Giants Signing Ex-Cowboys WR Amid Kenny Golladay Injury Scare: Report

Kenny Golladay’s arrival in New York comes with lofty personal goals and even higher expectations from Giants fandom. However, none of that can come to fruition if the $72 million wide receiver isn’t healthy.

Golladay missed all but five games in an injury-plagued season with the Detroit Lions in 2020. And while the former league leader in touchdown receptions had since returned to full-strength, he gave his new team a new injury scare on what was the first day of padded practice at Giants training camp.

The good news is The Athletic’s Dan Duggan has reported that “the early word” on Golladay’s hamstring is that it is not believed to be a significant injury and that “preliminary indications are positive.” With that said, Golladay is set to undergo more tests on Wednesday, and as the Giants beat writer highlighted hamstring injuries can be “notoriously tricky.”

With that in mind, the organization has gone ahead and made a precautionary addition to their receiver group.

Giants Signing WR Andy Jones

Precision Sports’ Christina Phillips has announced that her client, Andy Jones, is signing with the Giants, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Jones’ most productive NFL campaign to date came back in 2018 where, fittingly enough, he served as a teammate of Golladay’s in Detroit. During his lone season with the Lions, the former undrafted free agent hauled in 11 of his 24 targets for 80 yards receiving and one touchdown.

The Jacksonville University product originally found his way into the league via the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. He spent over a year in Dallas, including the entirety of his rookie season on their practice squad. He’s also spent time with the Houston Texans (2017), Miami Dolphins and most recently, with the San Francisco 49ers, who waived him just eight days ago.

Jones becomes the second wideout the G-Men have added over the past week, joining ex-Cincinnati Bengals pass-catcher Damion Willis, who signed on over the weekend.

Joe Judge Talks Golladay Injury

Golladay’s injury occurred on the very first play of seven-on-seven drills on Tuesday. The former Pro Bowler hauled in a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and was quickly engulfed by defenders Tae Crowder and Carter Coughlin, who forced Golladay to fumble the football.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan captured the play on tape, sharing a full breakdown of the unfortunate event:

WR Kenny Golladay just walked inside with a trainer not long after this play. You can see him kind of grab the back of his leg. #giants pic.twitter.com/xCAjGffmmX — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 3, 2021

Golladay gingerly walked off the field during Tuesday’s practice. He could be seen grabbing at the back of his left leg after making a reception and fumbling the ball on the first play of 7-on-7 drills. Golladay, 27, seemed to have discomfort throughout the practice, the Giants’ first padded session of the summer. He was seen stretching his legs at various times between reps.

Head coach Joe Judge updated reporters on Golladay’s ailment the day after he left practice early. Thankfully, he essentially built upon Duggan’s optimistic report.

“I would say, in terms of a worse-case scenario, I think we’ve kind of avoided that in terms of dealing with it, but we’ll see what the timetable looks like,” Judge said. “And again, injuries are different for every player based on what they are, so we’ll have to see how his body responds and make sure we do right by him.”

