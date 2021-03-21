NFL Analyst Goes on Twitter Rampage Trashing ‘Laughingstock’ Giants

NFL Draft Bites’ Chad Forbes claims to have grown up a New York Giants fan. However, his recent takes on the organization don’t feel so pro-Giants.

We get it, the past decade or so has been rough. Zero playoff victories in nine seasons will infuriate even the most devoted of supporters. Yet, that’s why the Kenny Golladay signing was so special on Saturday — a lone bright spot in rather trying times, a glimmer of hope for the future.

After years of filling out their roster with mid-to-low end aging free agents, the team reeled in arguably the biggest fish in this year’s receiver class. Putting off some serious Plaxico Burress-esque vibes, the 27-year-old Pro Bowler is just one year removed from leading the league in touchdown receptions. Furthermore, he presents Daniel Jones with the first legitimate No. 1 wide receiver of the quarterback’s young career.

Yet, while Big Blue faithful were busy celebrating their prized free agency, Forbes decided to use that time to take aim at his childhood team for what he perceives as laughable decision-making.

Forbes Dubs Giants a ‘Laughingstock,’ Tears Into Golladay

#Giants Bid against themselves, or more realistically against idea that Golladay would take one yr deal elsewhere with a competent QB to rebuild value for FA next offseason. In a very soft market, Giants found a way to egregiously overpay & tie themselves to Golladay into 2023. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 20, 2021

A humbling moment for John Mara and Organization. Just had to overpay a player the Lions didn’t deem worth a Franchise Tag by at least 2x his next best “offer”. Giants have become a bottom tier Organization. A Laughing Stock…. 18-46 in last 4 seasons. — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 20, 2021

Forbes didn’t stop there, calling out general manager Dave Gettleman’s inability to properly address the team’s offensive line issues, as well as sinking money into underperforming pass-catchers (Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram, Golden Tate – $4.7 million in dead money).

Did the Giants Overpay for Golladay?

As for the Giants bidding against themselves, that’s simply not true. It’s been reported that both the Bengals and the Chicago Bears made contract offers to Golladay, with the latter apparently going “all in” of their pursuit to team him with Allen Robinson on the outside.

Where Forbes does make a valid point is with the Giants’ willingness to “overpay” Golladay in a “soft market.” Golladay will make an average of $18 million per year over his four-year deal in New York, $5.5 million more than the second-highest-paid free agent at his position this offseason (Corey Davis, Jets – $12.5 million).

Yet, with the salary cap bound to bump back up following a down season due to fallout from the pandemic, Golladay’s deal could look far more team-friendly a year from now. In reality, $18 million is about the sweet spot for a player of Golladay’s production and upside in a normal market. In fact, Pro Football Focus projected him to actually net an average salary of $21.2 Million on the open market this offseason, meaning by those parameters, the Giants actually underpaid.

Golladay’s average salary per year currently puts him in a three-way tie with Tyreek Hill and (fittingly enough) Odell Beckham Jr. as the league’s sixth-highest paid wideout. Of the top-10 per year paid wideouts across the NFL, Golladay (27 years old) checks in as the third-youngest player at the position — one year older than Amari Cooper and 3.8 months older than Hill.

If we’re being honest, Forbes’ biggest gripe with the signing appears to be his perception of Golladay as a player, which is fair — although labeling him as the 17th-best wide receiver in football may be a bit of a stretch.

Amari

McLaurin

Thielen / Jefferson

Davante Adams

Allen Robinson

DJ Moore

Evans / Godwin

Julio / Ridley

Michael Thomas

Lockett / DK Metcalf

Nuke

Kupp / Woods

Deebo? https://t.co/NajYgGtnZU — Chad Forbes (@NFLDraftBites) March 20, 2021

Golladay’s playstyle is certainly not for everyone and his struggles to separate are admittedly somewhat concerning. However, his league-best 95.4 PFF contested-catch grade as well as his NFL leading 17.98 yards per reception (minimum 10 touchdowns, via CBS Sports) since 2019 should help alleviate some of those worries.