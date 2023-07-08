Giants Can Land ‘True No. 1 Receiver’ in Bumper Trade Proposal

Daniel Jones was given more than a few new receivers this offseason, but the New York Giants still haven’t provided their quarterback with a “true No. 1” wideout. Things could change via a blockbuster trade proposal involving the Cincinnati Bengals and a playmaker with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons on his CV.

The idea comes from Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine and would see the Giants land Tee Higgins for the cost of first- and third-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft. Ballentine also throws a 2025 third into the pot for good measure.

It’s a hefty trade haul, but Ballentine believes the Giants “make a lot of sense. They would give the Bengals a chance to trade Higgins out of the conference and should be in the market for a true No. 1 receiver.”

There’s a stronger argument to be made for the deal when, as Ballentine referenced, Big Blue “have $44 million in cap space on the books already in 2024.”

Giants Would Transform Offense With Trade

Jones needs all the help he can get to justify the four-year, $160-million contract he signed earlier this offseason. A big payday was reward for a banner season, but as well as he played, Jones still struggled to push the ball vertically.

The Giants were last in the league standings with just 28 completions of 20-plus yards. As NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal pointed out by referencing Pro Football Focus, only former Indianapolis Colts’ starter Matt Ryan had a lower “big time throw” rate than Jones.

5 lowest "big time throw" rates per PFF last season: Matt Ryan

Daniel Jones

Joe Flacco

Deshaun Watson

Cooper Rush — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) February 22, 2023

An inability to attack defenses deep stemmed from Jones being without a marquee field-stretcher on the outside. That problem was reflected in the signal-caller’s lowly completed air yards per completion.

The statistic measures “yards the ball traveled in the air past the line of scrimmage prior to a completion.” Jones mustered a career-low 5.1 completed air yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka could expand the passing game with a legitimate playmaker like Higgins in the lineup.

Super Bowl WR the Big-Play Threat Giants Need

Higgins wasn’t quite as effective as he was when the Bengals reached the Super Bowl in 2021, but he still averaged 64.3 yards per game last season. No. 85 also posted a career-best 67.9 catch percentage, dropping just eight passes.

One of Higgins’ best plays was this 59-yard touchdown grab against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

While Higgins burned the Dolphins on the outside, he also proved adept at making plays on the inside by playing 106 snaps from the slot, per Player Profiler. Even when he wasn’t lined up inside, Higgins was still able to work the middle of the field.

One of the best examples of the latter was this crossing route, highlighted by Next Gen Stats, for a clutch catch to move the chains against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On 3rd & 11 with 1:59 left in regulation, Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins in a tight window for 14 yards and a first down, sealing a @Bengals win. 🔸 Time to Throw: 2.70 seconds

🔸 Burrow Under Pressure

🔸 Target Separation: 0.5 yards#KCvsCIN | #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/PWMHBWokmr — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 5, 2022

The Giants hope to find a complete receiver like Higgins already on the roster, but their chances are slim. Veterans like Sterling Shepard and free-agent additions Jamison Crowder and Parris Campbell are all more suited to the slot, while rookie third-round pick Jalin Hyatt is a burner who can boss defenses on the perimeter.

Pro-Bowl tight end Darren Waller is the closest to a multi-faceted target for Jones. Comparisons to NFL legends Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce have already set the bar high for Waller’s first season at MetLife Stadium.

Trading for Higgins would end the Giants’ hunt for a true go-to receiver, and a deal is within their grasp, provided they’re willing to pay a premium. Higgins may even warm to the idea given how trade rumors have swirled around the 24-year-old for most of this offseason.

The Bengals have resisted those rumors, but the right offer would surely change a few minds.