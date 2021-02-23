Giants Players React to ‘Jaws of Life’ Tiger Woods Accident

Golden Tate, Justin Tuck React to Woods’ Accident

The tragic news quickly spread across social media, with well-wishes rapidly flooding in. New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate was one of those to voice his concern, taking to Twitter to send his prayers Woods’ way. Tate wasn’t alone in his support of Woods. Giants legend and two-time Super Bowl Champion, Justin Tuck, also chimed in with his well wishes for the 15-time major champion.

Just hearing the @TigerWoods news. Praying everything is ok. 🙏🏽 — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) February 23, 2021

Hate to see this new on @TigerWoods man I hope he is okay. Get well 🐅 — Justin Tuck (@JustinTuck) February 23, 2021

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Statement on Woods

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department released this statement via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon:

On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage. The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick “Tiger” Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries. The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.

Law enforcement sources who requested to remain anonymous informed the Los Angeles Times that Woods was “traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center divider. Woods’ SUV rolled multiple times before coming to a halt.”

PGA Tour: ‘Tiger is in Our Prayers’

The PGA Tour sent their support Woods’ way, releasing a statement on Twitter following the single-car accident.

We have been made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.

Woods was in the Los Angeles area for this past weekend’s Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour event hosted at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. Woods did not participate in the event as he is currently rehabbing from his fifth back procedure which he originally underwent on December 23rd.

Woods Recently Underwent Back Surgery

Woods has not appeared in a PGA event since the Masters was rescheduled in November due to the coronavirus pandemic. Woods did take part in an exhibition event with his son Charlie in late-December of 2020.

In an interview with CBS this past weekend, Woods noted to Jim Nantz that he has yet to ramp activity up since his back procedure. When asked if he would be ready in time for the Masters in April, he replied “God, I hope so.”