Giants Players React to ‘Jaws of Life’ Tiger Woods Accident

Giants Players React to ‘Jaws of Life’ Tiger Woods Accident

  • 6 Shares
  • Updated
Giants players react to Tiger Woods accident

Getty Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando.

Tiger Woods, 45, was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being involved in a serious single-car accident in Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Woods was “extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics.”

Woods has since been transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by ambulance. CNN’s Ana Cabrera has reported that Woods suffered “moderate to critical injuries.” Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, claims the golf legend sustained “multiple leg injuries” in the accident, via ESPN.

Per Steinberg, Woods “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Woods’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to numerous reports.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Golden Tate, Justin Tuck React to Woods’ Accident

The tragic news quickly spread across social media, with well-wishes rapidly flooding in. New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate was one of those to voice his concern, taking to Twitter to send his prayers Woods’ way. Tate wasn’t alone in his support of Woods. Giants legend and two-time Super Bowl Champion, Justin Tuck, also chimed in with his well wishes for the 15-time major champion.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Statement on Woods

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department released this statement via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon:

On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7:12 AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage.

The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick “Tiger” Woods. Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.

Law enforcement sources who requested to remain anonymous informed the Los Angeles Times that Woods was “traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control of the vehicle before crossing the center divider. Woods’ SUV rolled multiple times before coming to a halt.”

PGA Tour: ‘Tiger is in Our Prayers’

The PGA Tour sent their support Woods’ way, releasing a statement on Twitter following the single-car accident.

We have been made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.

Woods was in the Los Angeles area for this past weekend’s Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour event hosted at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. Woods did not participate in the event as he is currently rehabbing from his fifth back procedure which he originally underwent on December 23rd.

Woods Recently Underwent Back Surgery

Woods has not appeared in a PGA event since the Masters was rescheduled in November due to the coronavirus pandemic. Woods did take part in an exhibition event with his son Charlie in late-December of 2020.

Tiger and Charlie in sync: Like Father, Like Son at the PNC ChampionshipTiger Woods made his debut in the 2020 PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes alongside 11-year-old son Charlie, where the pair fired two consecutive rounds of 62 to reach 20 under, solo seventh, five back of the winning margin from Justin Thomas and his father, Mike. SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: pgat.us/vBxcZSh…2020-12-22T15:04:25Z

In an interview with CBS this past weekend, Woods noted to Jim Nantz that he has yet to ramp activity up since his back procedure. When asked if he would be ready in time for the Masters in April, he replied “God, I hope so.”

“I got to get there first. Lot of it is based off my surgeons, my doctors, my therapists and making sure I do (the recovery) correctly,” Woods told Nantz. “This is the only back I got, and I don’t have much wiggle room left there.”

READ NEXT

For more Celtics content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

Read More
, ,