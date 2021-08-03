Giants Free Agent Signee Abruptly Retires at 29 Years Old

The New York Giants made a flurry of moves this past weekend. Yet, while the majority of those additions will have an uphill battle to make Big Blue’s 53-man roster, the signing of linebacker Todd Davis was viewed by some as a legitimate defensive chip for coordinator Patrick Graham.

An eight-year veteran with mounds of experience (69 starts) and production (505 career tackles), the idea was that at the very least Davis could compete with the likes Reggie Ragland and Carter Coughlin for snaps behind starting inside backers Blake Martinez and Tae Crowder — if not push the latter for the starting gig altogether.

Ultimately, it looks as if we won’t see any such possibility come to fruition, as the Sacramento State product has decided to call it quits.

The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

Davis Steps Away After Highly-Productive Career

On Tuesday, the team announced that they’ve placed Davis on the Reserve/Retired list. The move comes just three days after signing the linebacker to a one-year deal worth $990,000 (via Spotrac).

Davis’ career comes to an end after a near-decade in the league spanning across stints with the New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings and most notably, the Denver Broncos. The 6-foot-1-inch, 230 pounder spent five-plus seasons in the Mile High City, three of which he finished as the team’s leading tackler (2016, 2018 and 2019). He was also part of Denver’s Super Bowl 50 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

In total, Davis collected 479 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, 15 passes defended, one interception and one defensive touchdown over his career.

Not too shabby for a former undrafted free agent.

Martinez Returns

After a brief stint away from the team, the Giants’ leading tackler has returned. Martinez, as well as defensive back Joshua Kalu, has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan has reported that Martinez was suited up on Tuesday for the first padded practice of camp, but added that head coach Joe Judge indicated that the defensive captain’s workload will be “increased gradually.”

“Won’t be taking every rep he normally would,” Judge told reporters, via Fansided’s Matt Lombardo.

In Martinez’s absence, Crowder and Coughlin were manning first-team reps at inside linebacker, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Ragland, a former second-rounder, was inked to a one-year contract this offseason after one season in Detroit.

In a corresponding roster move, the Giants placed wide receiver Derrick Dillon on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury. Dillon, 25, bounced around New York’s practice squad in 2020 as a rookie. The extent of Dillon’s injury notwithstanding, the LSU product had an uphill battle on his hands finding a home in a reworked Giants receiving corps this offseason.

Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney and John Ross (to a lesser extent) are all more than likely guaranteed a roster spot in 2021. In return, that leaves David Sills V, Austin Mack, Alex Bachman, CJ Board and the recently signed Damion Willis battling for possibly one final receiver spot — if the Giants even opt to keep a sixth wideout.

READ NEXT

For more Giants content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.