Tommy DeVito Turned Down ‘Significantly More’ Money from Giants’ NFC East Rival

As if he hadn’t already done enough to earn cult status among fans of the New York Giants, Tommy DeVito passed on the chance to earn “significantly more guaranteed money” with NFC East rival the Washington Commanders.

DeVito instead chose to join the Giants as an undrafted free agent for “the chance to play in Jersey and play for Brian Daboll’s coaching staff,” following the 2023 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

From @NFLGameDay: Come for the info on Tommy DeVito choosing the #Giants over offers from the #Commanders and #Patriots along the way. Stay for the review of the Tommy DeVito chicken parm with vodka sauce special. pic.twitter.com/6gRTS8qJLF — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 26, 2023

Things didn’t end there. DeVito’s agent Sean Stellato also told Garafolo the Giants’ Week 12 opponents the New England Patriots made a play for the quarterback. An approach from the Pats came “at final cuts, when he was waived, before being added to the (Giants) practice squad.”

Livingston, New Jersey native DeVito’s affinity for the Giants has offered head coach Daboll a reprieve during a trying season. The rookie passer has not only provided cover for injured signal-callers Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, but DeVito’s feel-good story has also offered optimism amid an otherwise dreary 3-8 losing run.

DeVito faces a tough battle to become more than a mere stop-gap, but some already think he has a good chance to stick with the Giants at football’s most important position.

Tommy DeVito a Rare Cause for Optimism for Giants

There are a lot of reasons to smile when considering DeVito’s sudden rise from obscurity to stardom. An unknown third-string QB still living at home with his parents is starting and winning in the NFL.

A three-touchdown performance to see off the Commanders in Week 11 not only showed the Giants’ divisional rivals what they’re missing. It also ensured DeVito became an instant folk hero.

Getting his own sandwich, courtesy of Natoli’s Italian Deli, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, continued the fun people are having with DeVito’s story.

Natoli’s Italian Deli in Secaucus, NJ, hooked up #Giants QB Tommy DeVito with a free chicken parm sandwich. He’s excited pic.twitter.com/1evMMbxtie — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 17, 2023

More folk hero vibes were obvious when DeVito and his agent used the player’s off day to pack Thanksgiving meals for those in need. All of these things add up to DeVito putting smiles on the faces of a lot of people connected to the Giants.

Without DeVito’s moment in the spotlight, the focus would simply be on what’s been an otherwise miserable campaign. Turnovers and injuries at the quarterback position have dome more than anything to wreck Daboll’s second season in charge.

Some tough decisions about the long-term future at quarterback lie ahead, but DeVito still has the chance to play his way into the mix.

Tommy DeVito’s Showing vs. Commanders Deemed Career-Making

DeVito’s only made two starts in the pros, but it’s not too soon for former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel to make a few bold predictions. Daniel believes the ex-Illinois and Syracuse passer “may have played himself into a long @NFL career.”

The @Giants may have found something with Tommy DeVito. He may have played himself into a long @NFL career. I love these undrafted guys! Tommy DeVito Shows He Belongs In NFL 🆕All-22 QB Film Breakdown 👇👇👇 🎥: https://t.co/IrzfhJQY3T pic.twitter.com/iGrKcn1Ixt — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) November 24, 2023

DeVito eviscerating the Commanders so easily was a testament not only to the first-year player’s intelligence and preparation. His performance at FedEx Field also owed a lot to the play designs from Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Daboll and Kafka created matchups against Washington’s sketchy man coverages. They also used Pro-Bowl running back Saquon Barkley more creatively as a receiver.

DeVito got help, but he also showcased his own set of skills. Those skills may come in handy for Daboll and the Giants beyond this season.

Jones will likely stay put because of his $160 million contract, but backup Taylor is 34. The Giants could prepare DeVito to be No. 2 moving forward, provided he can build on the promise shown against the Commanders.