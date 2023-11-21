Giants’ Tommy DeVito Put His ‘Off Day’ to Good Use

Throwing three touchdowns to lead the New York Giants to a 31-19 win over the Washington Commanders put Tommy DeVito in the spotlight. Yet the undrafted quarterback is still finding time to help others.

DeVito used his day off to pack Thanksgiving meals for those in need on Tuesday, November 21. The rookie signal-caller was joined by his agent Sean Stellato, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

#Giants QB Tommy DeVito and his agent @seanstellato joined volunteers packing Thanksgiving meals in cars for the food insecure this morning at Meadowlands YMCA. DeVito was headed right back to facility afterward on his ‘off day’ to prep for #Patriots pic.twitter.com/XjdqfdmNI0 — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) November 21, 2023

As Dunleavy also pointed out, DeVito “was headed right back to facility on his ‘off day’ to prep for #Patriots.” Putting in the extra work is smart from DeVito, even though the 2-8 New England Patriots are struggling almost as much as the Giants.

Pats’ head coach Bill Belichick is under pressure, but the 71-year-old is still a defensive guru whose schemes have regularly baffled inexperienced passers. DeVito will need to be on his game if he’s going to repeat the heroics he produced against the Commanders.

The 25-year-old’s stellar performance was helped by a dynamic Giants playmaker who’s been continuing his work for charity ahead of Thanksgiving.

Tommy DeVito, Saquon Barkley Helping Out

Barkley was at work at the Bronx River Community House on Monday, November 20. The two-time Pro Bowl running back “handed out 300 turkeys and other Thanksgiving items,” per Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Saquon Barkley handed out 300 turkeys and other Thanksgiving items at the Bronx River Community House today. “I want to have an impact on my community. It’s a blessing that I’m able to do that with my family,” Barkley said. “I feel like it’s something special to come out here… pic.twitter.com/SXgtUE1Ipu — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 20, 2023

This has become a frequent visit for Barkley, through his work on behalf of the Michael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation.

DeVito also doing his bit will only add to the growing appreciation for the young QB who is fast earning cult status among Giants fans. The native of Livingston, New Jersey is a feel-good story. He’s winning games in the NFL while still living at home.

Importantly, DeVito has given Giants fans a reason for optimism during a dreary season otherwise defined by disappointment.

Giants Need New Hero to Continue to Thrive

Head coach Brian Daboll is probably already aware of the growing hype surrounding DeVito. That knowledge would explain why Daboll wouldn’t hand DeVito the game ball for the win over the Commanders, per Duggan:

This exchange from Daboll’s postgame presser is killing me. You couldn’t throw the kid a game ball?! pic.twitter.com/iJMY1rGxEf — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 20, 2023

DeVito did more than enough to merit special praise from his coach. The former Illinois and Syracuse standout gashed Washington’s defense for numerous big plays through the air.

Many of his best throws came in clutch situations on third downs, according to numbers from PFF NY Giants.

Tommy DeVito on 3rd down vs the Commanders: 7/8

113 yards

2 TDs / 0 INTs

Perfect 158.3 passer rating 🤌 pic.twitter.com/KllXtU8czu — PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) November 20, 2023

Replicating those numbers against the Patriots won’t be easy. Not when Belichick boasts a 22-6 record against rookie signal-callers.

Belichick’s future is in doubt, so he needs a win to quiet the chatter about his job security. Showing DeVito a complex mix of man and zone coverage, to go with disguised pressure, would stall the momentum of the Giants’ rising star.

Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka can protect DeVito by again leaning on Barkley. The latter responded brilliantly to a heavy workload against the Commanders, turning 14 carries into 83 yards, to go with four catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Barkley made things less difficult for DeVito at FedEx Field. The two leaders of the Giants’ offense are doing what they can to try and do the same for those in their communities.