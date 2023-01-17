Giants Can Make Cowboys’ Star ‘Plan B’ for Pricey Free Agent

Keeping Saquon Barkly and Daniel Jones will be a tall order for New York Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen. Both are free agents, but running back Barkley is the most dynamic player on offense, while quarterback Jones is finally making the grade at football’s most important position.

The Giants need a plan in case they can’t bring Barkley back. Fortunately, the solution resides in the NFC East, where versatile Dallas Cowboys’ star Tony Pollard is set to become a free agent.

One NFL writer believes Pollard, “would be an excellent Plan B” if Barkley’s contract proves prohibitive. It’s an intriguing idea, but the Giants might also want to think about making room for both Pollard and Barkley in the same backfield.

Tony Pollard Offers Giants Cheaper Alternative

Barkley’s importance will limit Schoen’s leverage in negotiations, according to NFL Analysis Network’s Kenneth Teape: “He was the first, second and third option on their offense this season and is the main cog in making things work. Also entering free agency, Joe Schoen will have his work cut out for him in deciding how much to pay Barkley.”

It’s a reasonable point since Barkley’s enjoyed a banner season during which he posted career-highs with 295 carries and 1,312 yards. Barkley is the oil in the engine for the Giants offense and he’s perfectly placed to command a contract on a par with the league’s best players at his position.

A deal on that level would mean an annual salary similar to the $16,015,875 earned by Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers. Despite being projected by Spotrac.com to have $54,342,062 worth of space under this year’s salary cap, the Giants could struggle to pay Barkley those terms while trying to keep Jones.

This is where Teape thinks Pollard could enter the picture: “If the price becomes too high, Big Blue will have to pivot. Tony Pollard would be an excellent Plan B given the dual-threat ability that he has shown in Dallas.”

As Teape pointed out, there’s little difference between Barkley’s production and Pollard’s output this season, but the latter is available on more cap-friendly terms: “Despite carrying the ball 102 fewer times, Pollard had only 305 fewer rushing yards than Barkley. Barkley had 18 more receptions than Pollard, but the Memphis product outgained him by 33 yards. Pollard also scored more touchdowns in 2022 than Barkley did, and will cost significantly less per year.”

The Giants know all about Pollard’s numbers after he rushed for 105 yards during Week 3’s 23-16 win for the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. His best run was this 46-yard gain:

This run showed off all of Pollard’s best qualities, notably his north-south running style and rapid acceleration. Those traits would make him an excellent replacement if the Giants can’t come to terms with Barkley.

Doing so will be difficult when Jones also needs a new deal. Finding an even competent starting QB in the pros is no mean feat, but Jones has become just that and then some after setting records during the 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Playoffs:

Daniel Jones is now the first QB in NFL postseason history with 300+ pass yds, 2+ pass TD & 70+ rush yds in a playoff game.#TogetherBlue @Giants https://t.co/s2NCZdhJm7 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 16, 2023

Jones is playing his way into a lengthy and lucrative new contract. It’s an option with greater security than putting the franchise tag on Jones, something that would cost $32,445,000, per Over The Cap.

There’s no cheap solution to Jones’ situation while Barkley’s future also remains unclear. It may be easier to tag No. 26 at a cheaper cost of $10,100,000.

That would keep Barkley for the short term, but he would get the chance to work alongside a worthy eventual replacement in Pollard.

Two-Headed Backfield Monster Would Transform Giants’ Offense

Putting Barkley and Pollard in tandem would transform a Giants offense short on big plays. Big Blue mustered a mere two runs of 40-plus yards during the regular season.

The problem also extends to the passing game, but one half of the equation would look better with Pollard and Barkley on the field at the same time. It’s something Pollard has been used to in Dallas, where he’s dovetailed brilliantly with Ezekiel Elliott.

A great example of how well the duo works together came on this run when Elliott acted as the lead blocker for Pollard, during the Cowboys’ 31-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Playoffs:

The so-called “Pony” backfield is a ploy the Giants have used at times this season, particularly in Minnesota. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka deployed the personnel package “on 20.6%” of the Giants’ snaps against the Vikings, “the highest usage of the season,” according to Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View.

Falato also highlighted how effective plays with Barkley and backup Matt Breida in the lineup were at catching the Vikings cold:

The #Giants diverse rushing approach out of 21 "PONY" personnel (2 RBs) 20.6% of the Giants snaps were in this personnel package pic.twitter.com/Jx5Btj981Q — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) January 16, 2023

Using two starter-ready backs at once opens things up in both the running and passing games. It’s would offset the Giants’ lack of marquee talent at wide receiver and tight end.

That would make Pollard a worthy signing, whether Barkley stays or not, assuming the Cowboys don’t do all they can to re-sign their most diverse playmaker.