Giants Would ‘Love’ to Move 1st Round Pick: Report

he New York Giants hold the 5th and 7th overall picks in this year’s NFL Draft, but could be looking to trade their top pick according to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on April 13th, Jeremiah reported the Carolina Panthers could take the first quarterback with the sixth pick, although other teams may be interested but are picking lower. He later explained, “So if you want one and you think Carolina might take one at six, then you’ve got to get to five. And everybody I’ve talked to said the Giants would love to get out of the fifth pick. So that would be kind of an opportunity spot right there.”

The Giants could have a clear trade partner, as Sport Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reports the New Orleans Saints are considering packaging the 16th and 19th overall picks for a quarterback. According to the report, the Saints will attempt to move ahead of the quarterback-devoid Atlanta Falcons, slated to pick 8th. This would put both of the Giants’ top picks in play and would result in the addition of another first round pick.

Draft Trade Could Be Move For Future Quarterback

While the Giants may be incentivized to trade for additional picks in this year’s draft, NBC Sports insider Peter King speculates the move could come as team GM Joe Schoen anticipates needing a quarterback in next year’s draft. King states, “I believe Schoen of the Giants, for instance, wants to come out of this draft with an extra first-round pick next year, even if it costs him this year’s seventh overall pick. So maybe he makes a deal for slightly less than the market rate, just to be in a pole position to take a quarterback if he needs to in 2023.”

According to ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan, current starting quarterback Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option is unlikely to be picked up, raising questions about his future with the club. While the team has been scouting North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY points out they have plenty of holes to fill with starters, making it unlikely that they acquire a quarterback within the first rounds of the draft.

Draft Move Could Also Assist Cap Woes

One final factor in dictating how the Giants handle their two top-10 picks will be their salary cap space, or lack thereof. Vacchiano reports the team’s nine picks in this year’s draft would cost them a combined $12.5 million. According to the NFLPA’s public salary cap report, they only have $6.3 million in cap space presently.

The club’s cap woes have been documented, with Peter King reporting Joe Schoen has admitted the need to clear $40 million in cap space this spring. Amidst the issue, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Schoen wouldn’t rule out trading away star running back Saquon Barkley, though a move appears unlikely. Another name that has been mentioned in a potential cap space trade is James Bradberry. According to Jordan Ranaan his “untenable $21.9 million cap hit” makes him a trade candidate.