Giants Roster Cut Tracker: Ex-Starter & Fan Favorite WR ‘Raised in Trade Talks’

The preseason is in the books and the 2021 NFL regular season is right around the corner. However, before the New York Giants welcome the Denver Broncos into MetLife for Week 1, there are some tough decisions to be made. The final roster cuts are upon us, meaning Big Blue will have to trim their roster down to 53 players by 4:00 pm ET on Tuesday (August 31st). The team does have a roster exemption for running back Sandro Platzgummer as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

The Giants got a head start on their roster reshuffling a day early when they shipped B.J. Hill to Cincinnati in a trade with the Bengals for interior offensive lineman Billy Price. The former Ohio State standout helps add depth to an ailing position and becomes the 13th former first-rounder on the Giants roster.

Live Giants Cut Tracker:

Latest Giants Rumors Ahead of Deadline

By the sound of it, New York may not be done wheeling and dealing on the trade market. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has reported that linebacker Devante Downs and wide receivers Dante Pettis and David Sills have come in trade talks prior to Tuesday’s 4:00 pm cut deadline.

New York was kicking tires on interior linemen the last few days and wound up dealing off B.J. Hill to land Price. And the Giants might not be done—bubble guys Dante Pettis, David Sills and Devante Downs have been raised in trade talks.

Downs shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The California product was a camp standout last summer, beating out the likes of Ryan Connelly for a roster spot and earning an opening day starting job in the midst. Downs went on to start eight games in 2020, but was mostly underwhelming. He’s currently on the roster bubble in a reworked linebacker corps. As for the two wideouts, each has performed admirably this summer.

Pettis is a former second-round pick with potential game-changing ability as a punt returner. Sills, a fan favorite and the most productive Giants pass-catcher this preseason, has theoretically played himself into a roster spot. With that said, his limited special teams upside may leave him on the outside looking in as he battles for the final receiver spot. Recent projections from Giants beat writers and insiders have Sills being cut.