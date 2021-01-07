NFL Writer Floats Blockbuster Trade Sending Julio Jones to Giants

Not to dwell on the obvious, but the Giants need an influx of playmakers. Co-owner John Mara harped on such during the team’s year-end press conference. This notion was quickly echoed by general manager Dave Gettleman shortly after.

The return of a healthy Saquon Barkley should certainly give a boost to the NFL’s 31st-ranked offense. However, if the Giants truly want to see what they have in young signal-caller Daniel Jones, they must supply him with high-end talent in the passing game.

Yes, Sterling Shepard is a nice piece. Yes, Darius Slayton has outplayed his draft position. Yes, Evan Engram is a Pro Bowler (if by title only). However, the former two are WR2s at best on a quality team. The latter notched more negative game-altering plays under his belt than positive ones in 2020.

Simply put, the G-Men need a lead-man in the passing game. No Giants wideout has exceeded 751 yards receiving in a single season since Odell Beckham Jr.’s departure prior to the start of 2019.

New York will undoubtedly be on the prowl for pass-catching talent this season, especially with a loaded draft class and free agency pool to choose from. However, could the Giants instead opt to take a different route and pursue a trade for one of the league’s most lethal talents at the position in recent memory?

Julio Jones to the Giants?

Giants Wire’s Doug Rush recently floated the idea, an idea that likely pushed my Giants fans into an eager delirium, upon hearing it.

With the Atlanta Falcons in the midst of a complete overhaul and in search of a new GM and coach, owner Arthur Blank has refused to commit to franchise mainstays Matt Ryan and Julio Jones moving forward.

This likely means that at the very least, Atlanta would entertain phone calls for their 7x-Pro Bowl wideout.

Rush brilliantly outlined what a deal to acquire the soon-to-be 32-year-old Jones may look like from the Giants’ perspective, along with the financial impact it would have on the franchise.

Jones has three years and $38 million left on his contract, and given his production since 2014, that would be a good buy right now for the Giants. Jones, who will turn 32 next month, wouldn’t cost the Giants a first-round pick and maybe not even a second-round pick. But a third-rounder? Maybe even a fourth- or fifth-rounder for Jones? Given the state of Falcons franchise, how could they say no? The Giants are in a state where they can afford to make a move like that for their offense. Jones needs a top receiver, and the best one in the NFL Draft is Alabama wideout and 2020 Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith, who likely won’t be on the board at No. 11.

Is Julio Jones Worth Pursuing?

You could potentially poke into the theory that Devonta Smith is the draft’s top prospect at the position in a class that will likely enlist the likes of fellow Alabama speedster Jaylen Waddle and LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase, amongst others.

However, what is foolproof here is the fact that acquiring Julio Jones, even at the current stage of his career, on a sub $40 million contract is essentially a bargain. This especially reigns true if he could be had for a mid-round pick.

To put Jones’ remaining three-year, $38 million contract into perspective, the Giants inked a, at the time, 31-year-old Golden Tate to a four-year $37.5 million ($23M guaranteed) deal just two offseasons ago.

Theoretically, you could look at the Tate signing as a warning not to pursue an aging wideout. With that said, Golden Tate in his prime couldn’t carry current-day Julio Jones’ jockstrap.

That’s no disrespect to Tate, who enjoyed some brilliant seasons during his days in both Seattle and Detroit. Instead, it rather demonstrates the specimen that is Jones. A specimen who Rush believes could push the Giants over the top in the NFC East.

Giants are inching closer to becoming a playoff team. Having a target like Jones for Jones (pun possibly intended) to throw to for the next three years could be enough to tip that needle.

