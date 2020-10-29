Giants Engaged in Trade Talks to Acquire Pro Bowl WR: Report

With the NFL trade deadline less than a week away, many expect the New York Giants to be in fire sale mode. However, while the Giants may have the look of a seller at the deadline, the latest report out of New York paints them very much as buyers.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Giants have inquired about acquiring star wide receiver Kenny Golladay in a trade with the Detroit Lions.

“I had heard something about this last week,” Raanan said on his Breaking Big Blue with Jordan Raanan podcast which debuted Wednesday. “There was at least some conversation about the Giants talking to the Lions about wide receiver Kenny Golladay. My understanding is that it did happen in some shape or form.”

Lions, Golladay Have Not Come to Terms on Extension

Golladay, a first-time Pro Bowl selection last season, saw his 2020 campaign get off to a slow start, as he missed the first two weeks of the year due to a hamstring injury. Yet, since then the former third-round pick has quickly reminded the league of the lethal weapon he is. Golladay has since scored a touchdown or logged 105-plus receiving yards in all four of his game appearances this season. The 6-foot-4-inch, 214-pound wideout is fresh off a season-high 114-yard performance from this past Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

A third-round pick back in 2017, Golladay has appeared in 46 career games (38 starts) hauling in 118 receptions, 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns. He’s currently riding a back-to-back streak of 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons.

Yet, despite Golladay’s undeniable production, the Lions and their 26-year-old star receiver have yet to come to terms on a contract extension beyond this season. Golladay was “hopeful” the two parties could get a deal done this offseason. There were also reports back in September that they were “closing in on an extension.” However, as of now, Golladay is still set to hit the open market this coming offseason.

