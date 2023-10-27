Giants Urged to ‘See If They Can Land’ Field-Stretching WR in Trade

Whether it’s Tyrod Taylor or Daniel Jones playing quarterback, the New York Giants could use another playmaker at wide receiver. Preferably, one who “can stretch the field” the way potential trade target Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown can.

The Arizona Cardinals might not put Brown on the block, but Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Giants “should see if they can land him.” Knox thinks that “despite making several additions to their receiving corps in the offseason, their passing attack remains underwhelming.”

There’s a fit for the former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in a Giants’ passing game still struggling to attack defenses vertically: “While Brown has never developed into a true No. 1 receiver, he can stretch the field. The Giants, who are averaging a mere 4.7 net yards per pass attempt, could use his skill set.”

The obvious sticking point would be cost, with Knox pointing out “the Giants have only $3.3 million in cap space and would have to create cap room to absorb the prorated portion of Brown’s $13.4 million base salary.”

There are a lot of ifs, buts and maybes about this trade scenario, but a deal could be great for both Brown and the Giants.

Giants Could Salvage ‘Hollywood’ Brown’s Potential

Reaching his full potential has been a problem for Brown ever since the Ravens selected him 25th overall in the 2019 NFL draft. He broke out with 91 receptions for 1,008 yards in 2021, but Brown was promptly dealt to the Cards ahead of the 2022 draft.

Inconsistent hands and a limited route tree have hampered Brown’s development. Those are problems the Giants could help the 26-year-old solve.

Head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have been trying to expand their aerial schemes. There have been setbacks, like Jones’ status for the rest of the season being in doubt thanks to a neck injury.

Taylor has done his bit to stretch the field, connecting with rookie Jalin Hyatt for this 42-yard gain against the Washington Commanders in Week 7.

Hyatt has the deep speed the Giants lacked last season when they produced a league-low 28 completions of 20-plus yards. There have been glimpses of Hyatt’s flair for big plays, but this year’s third-round pick has also been criticized over limitations in his game.

Brown would offer the Giants a more proven vertical threat. He’s averaged an impressive 27 yards per reception throughout his career.

The Arizona pass-catcher could also help offset the struggles experienced by another member of Big Blue’s receiving corps.

‘Hollywood’ Brown Could Be Parris Campbell Replacement

Parris Campbell was supposed to thrive from the slot and be a playmaker in underneath areas. Unfortunately, the wideout who joined the Giants from the Indianapolis Colts in free agency has floundered.

Campbell has mustered a mere 16 catches from just 23 targets. The veteran has already been mooted as a potential trade chip for the Giants ahead of the deadline on Tuesday, October 31.

Daboll could replace Campbell with Brown, who has made his share of plays from the slot during nearly five seasons in the pros. He lined up in the slot for 119 snaps back in ’21, per Player Profiler.

Brown was also among the most prolific in the NFL from the slot as a rookie, according to Pro Football Focus.

Most TDs from the slot in 2019 Marquise Brown – 6 TD

Mecole Hardman – 6 TD

Tyler Lockett – 6 TD Burners 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uXO9YEmsNF — PFF (@PFF) June 12, 2020

Daboll and Kafka like to move shifty and speedy receivers across formations. It’s something second-year pro Wan’Dale Robinson is doing well this season, but 5-foot-9, 180-pounder Brown is also a fit for the role.

The Giants are running an offense ideally suited to all phases of Brown’s game. A trade may be costly, but if Giants’ general manager Joe Schoen could pull it off, he’d finally equip Daboll with a potential go-to receiver who still has his prime years ahead of him.