FS1 Radio Host: I’d Bet Super Bowl Winning QB is Giants Starter in 2022

As we’ve been relaying for months on end, the New York Giants are committed to Daniel Jones as their quarterback for 2021. Yet, how about beyond that point?

The new league year hasn’t even started and the NFL landscape has endured an array of quarterback shuffling. Simply put, we might just be getting started. Deshaun Watson still remains disgruntled in Houston. The Jordan Love situation continues to hang over the shoulder of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. And recently, Russell Wilson voiced his displeasure with his current situation in Seattle.

The Wilson one is certainly the most intriguing from a Giants perspective. We all remember when FS1’s Colin Cowherd reported rumblings of Wilson eyeing East Rutherford as a future destination a few offseasons ago. That of course quickly dissipated once the Seahawks locked Wilson up on a $140 million deal in 2019.

Yet, fast forward to the current day and Cowherd’s colleague, Jason Smith, has once again kickstarted the Wilson-Giants rumors.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!

‘I Can Already See Him with the Giants Helmet on His Head’

Smith, a Fox Sports radio host, believes Wilson has since “laid the groundwork” for his exit from the Pacific Northwest and envisions that by 2022, the eight-time Pro Bowler will be donning a “ny” logo on the side of his helmet.

If it doesn’t work after this year, there is only one team I can see him going to. He wants to go someplace where it’s a big market, they’re going to build around him, they have the resources, and he wants to be an even bigger star… I don’t think there is going to be any other candidate for Russell Wilson besides the New York Giants. Before he signed this big contract there were rumors that New York was going to be the place he went, and that’s where his family was going to set up. He wound up settling for Seattle, but that itch will be a little too much to scratch now… Daniel Jones is just ‘ok’, and I can see the Giants going through this season being very quiet, he’ll suck – because Daniel Jones isn’t very good, and you’ll wind up with a high draft pick, and guess what, Russell Wilson wants to go to the Giants. I can already see him with the Giants helmet on his head… If I could go to Vegas right now and put money on it, I’d bet that Russell Wilson is the Giants quarterback on opening day, 2022.

Follow the Heavy on Giants Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors and viral content!

Seahawks’ Asking Price

While appearing on The Dan Patrick Show earlier this month, Russell Wilson told the host that he “definitely” believes the Seahawks have received calls in hopes of acquiring the Super Bowl XLVIII champion.

By the sound of it, he wasn’t wrong.

NFL Media’s Michael Silver has reported that approximately one-third of the league has reached out to inquire about a possible Wilson trade. According to Silver, other teams believe that the starting point on a realistic Wilson deal would be three first-round picks.

The @Seahawks are staying quiet in the wake of Russell Wilson's recent comments… but that isn't stopping teams from calling to see if he's available… @nflnetwork @AndrewSiciliano pic.twitter.com/Xs3Xwp6A2L — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 22, 2021

Are Giants a Realistic Landing Spot for Wilson?

Of course, no matter how you feel about Daniel Jones, a player of Wilson’s talents would be greatly welcomed in New York. With that said, the one hiccup in Smith’s assumption that the Giants are the only true candidates to acquire the quarterback is the same reason why the 32-year-old may ultimately want out of Seattle.

“I’m frustrated [about] getting hit too much. I’m frustrated with that part of it. At the end of the day, you want to win,” Wilson told reporters this month, via ESPN. “Like any player, you never want to get hit. That’s the reality of playing this position; ask any quarterback who wants to play this game. But at the same time, it’s part of the job and everything else. I think that the reality is that I’ve definitely been hit. I’ve been sacked almost 400 times, so we’ve got to get better. I’ve got to find ways to get better too.”

The Seahawks allowed 48 sacks in 2020. As for the Giants, they surrendered 50 sacks this past season, the second-most in all the NFL. They’ve now ranked within the bottom-11 in terms of sacks allowed in two of the past three seasons and graded out as the 31st-ranked offensive line unit in the league according to Pro Football Focus for the 2020 season.

So while it may be nice to envision Wilson sporting Giants blue in the near future, ultimately it may be nothing more than a pipedream.

READ NEXT

For more Celtics content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.