Ex-Giants WR Arrested, Charged With First-Degree Murder

Former NFL wide receiver Travis Rudolph, who spent time with both the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins over his pro career, was arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.
Rudolph, a former college star at Florida State University, was taken into custody after officers responded to a double shooting in which one victim was found dead, per The Orlando Sun-Sentinel.
Rudolph, 25, was arrested Wednesday morning after Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a double shooting in the 500 block of North Redwood Drive in Lake Park. One male victim was found dead, while another was taken to a hospital.
Travis Rudolph #ARRESTED for 1st Degree Murder with a Firearm and Attempted First Degree Murder with a Firearm. Shortly after midnight, we responded to a double shooting in Lake Park. One male was transported to the hospital and another was found deceased in West Palm Beach. pic.twitter.com/prQAv5Jfq2
— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) April 7, 2021
The latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!Sign up for the Heavy on Giants Newsletter!
Rudolph’s Playing Career
A former five-star recruit out of Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida, Rudolph committed to Florida State University to play football. During his three seasons in Tallahassee, Rudolph proved to be one of FSU’s most prolific offensive weapons. From 2014 through 2016, he amassed 153 catches for 2,311 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Rudolph would go on to declare for the NFL Draft following his junior campaign but went undrafted in 2017. He would eventually latch on with the Giants. While he failed to make the initial opening day roster, he was quickly re-signed to the team’s practice squad. In early October, Rudolph received the call up to Big Blue’s active roster. As a rookie he appeared in seven games (one start) with the Giants, hauling in eight of his 21 targets for 101 yards.
The 6-foot, 187-pound receiver was waived prior to the start of the 2018 season. Rudolph was eventually signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad in October of that season. However, a torn ACL sustained during his first practice with the team led to him being placed on the practice squad/injured list.
Rudolph signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League on January 6, 2020. However, the team announced today that they have released him.
Rudolph Once Warmed Hearts With Incredible Gesture
FSU receiver Travis Rudolph made an incredible gesture to a boy with autism https://t.co/cKTCTWOJJt pic.twitter.com/OZJkgU9WaG
— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) August 31, 2016
Rudolph made headlines back in the day for a kindhearted act during a visit to a local middle school back in 2016. Noticing a boy eating lunch alone, Rudolph — a college football star at the time with FSU — decided to join the student for a few slices of pizza.
The son’s mother wrote a lengthy Facebook post describing the encounter, detailing how Rudolph’s gesture to join her autistic son brought her to tears:
Several times lately I have tried to remember my time in middle school, did I like all my teachers, do I even remember them? Did I have many friends? Did I sit with anyone at lunch? Just how mean were kids really? I remember one kid on the bus called me ‘Tammy Fay Baker’ bc I started awkwardly wearing eye liner in the sixth grade, I remember being tough and calling him a silly name back, but when he couldn’t see me anymore I cried. I do remember middle school being scary, and hard.
Now that I have a child starting middle school, I have feelings of anxiety for him, and they can be overwhelming if I let them. Sometimes I’m grateful for his autism. That may sound like a terrible thing to say, but in some ways I think, I hope, it shields him. He doesn’t seem to notice when people stare at him when he flaps his hands. He doesn’t seem to notice that he doesn’t get invited to birthday parties anymore. And he doesn’t seem to mind if he eats lunch alone.
It’s one of my daily questions for him. Was there a time today you felt sad? Who did you eat lunch with today? Sometimes the answer is a classmate, but most days it’s nobody. Those are the days I feel sad for him, but he doesn’t seem to mind. He is a super sweet child, who always has a smile and hug for everyone he meets.
A friend of mine sent this beautiful picture to me today and when I saw it with the caption ‘Travis Rudolph is eating lunch with your son” I replied ‘who is that?’ He said ‘FSU football player’, then I had tears streaming down my face. Travis Rudolph, a wide receiver at Florida State, and several other FSU players visited my sons school today. I’m not sure what exactly made this incredibly kind man share a lunch table with my son, but I’m happy to say that it will not soon be forgotten.
This is one day I didn’t have to worry if my sweet boy ate lunch alone, because he sat across from someone who is a hero in many eyes. Travis Rudolph thank you so much, you made this momma exceedingly happy, and have made us fans for life! #travisrudolph #gonoles#FSU #autismmom #fansforlife
READ NEXT
- Giants Bring in Basketball Player Turned Falcons WR for Look: Report
- ‘No Way’: Giants Super Bowl Champ Voices Strong Doubts of Daniel Jones
- NFL Execs Trash Giants for ‘Inexcusable’ Free Agency Gaffe
- Kyle Rudolph Places Extremely Lofty Comparison on Daniel Jones
For more Giants content, follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.