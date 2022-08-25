Giants Won’t Face Cowboys’ Pro Bowler in 2022 After Serious Knee Injury

The dynamic in the NFC East shifted significantly on Thursday morning, August 25.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith, an eight-time Pro Bowler, has suffered a serious knee injury that could cost him the entire 2022 NFL season, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

#Cowboys standout LT Tyron Smith actually suffered an avulsion fracture of the knee, meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone and he needs surgery, sources say. If he’s back at all, it’ll be December. A tough loss. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 25, 2022

The New York Giants will host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 (Monday, September 26) and then meet again at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving in Week 12 (Thursday, November 24). If Rapoport’s projected December return for Smith is accurate, then the Giants will not see him this regular season.

Smith has been one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL since entering the league as a top-10 draft pick back in 2011. He quickly rose to elite status and was named first-team All-Pro in both 2014 and 2016.

Over the past 11 seasons, Smith has started all 144 of the games in which he has appeared. Injuries, however, have started to catch up with him. In 2020, he played just two games before undergoing neck surgery. That snapped a streak of seven straight Pro Bowl selections. He then bounced back to make the Pro Bowl last season, despite missing six games due to a lingering ankle injury.

The Giants have an up-and-coming pass-rush duo in outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari and first-round rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux. They could present a real problem for the Cowboys without their star offensive tackle this season.

Examining the Odds to Win the NFC East in 2022

These numbers may move slightly in the wake of Tyron Smith’s injury, but here are the latest odds to win the NFC East (via VegasInsider.com):

Dallas Cowboys +140 Philadelphia Eagles +160 Washington Commanders +500 New York Giants +750

It is not surprising to see the Cowboys with the best odds. They won the division last year and have claimed four NFC East titles since 2014. The division is widely considered a two-team race between them and the Eagles, who made the playoffs as a Wild Card team last season.

The Giants have not won an NFC East title since 2011, which led to their most recent Super Bowl run. They have only made the playoffs one time since then (2016) and have finished in last place three of the past five seasons.

Balancing the Giants’ Difficult Injury Situation

The Tyron Smith injury is huge. While the Giants haven’t sustained a loss of that magnitude yet, they’re dealing with plenty of other injuries. Two position groups that have been hit particularly hard this summer are the interior offensive line and wide receivers.

The most concerning injuries impacting the Giants right now are those to outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (knee). If they are both able to get healthy quickly, New York will be in decent shape for the 2022 NFL season.