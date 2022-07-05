Vegas Sets Giants’ Win Total Higher Than Any Year Since 2016

Over the past five seasons, the New York Giants have lost a lot more games than they’ve won. But if the latest odds out of Las Vegas are accurate, that may start to change in 2022.

The 2022 Giants currently have a win total projection of 7.5 wins at BetMGM, according to the New York Post. That projection may not spell Super Bowl, but even the low end of that bet (7 wins) would be a better finish than any of the past five seasons.

ALL the latest Giants news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Giants newsletter here!

The Giants haven’t won more than seven games since 2016, their first year under former head coach Ben McAdoo. They went 11-5 that year and made the playoffs as a Wild Card team.

Here’s a look at how the Giants have fared over the past 10 seasons:

Year Record 2021 4-13 2020 6-10 2019 4-12 2018 5-11 2017 3-13 2016 11-5* 2015 6-10 2014 6-10 2013 7-9 2012 9-7

* indicates postseason berth

As you can see from the table above, the Giants have fallen short of 7.5 wins in eight of the past 10 seasons. Hitting that mark in 2022 would be a clear indication that the Giants are heading in the right direction under head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

One factor that may be slightly inflating the Giants’ win total projection (compared to previous seasons) is the NFL’s move to a 17-game season. That change occurred before the 2021 season, but the Giants only won four games last year so a projected 7.5 wins is still a major development.

Now, let’s see how the Giants compare to the rest of the NFC East.

Vegas Win Total Projections For NFC East

While 7.5 wins sounds good for Giants fans, it’s still the lowest win total projection in the NFC East. Here’s how the rest of the division stacks up at BetMGM (via the New York Post):

Team Win Total Projection Dallas Cowboys 10.5 Philadelphia Eagles 9.5 Washington Commanders 8.5 New York Giants 7.5

Last season, the NFC East sent both the Cowboys and the Eagles to the playoffs. The Cowboys won the division at 12-5, so the Vegas oddsmakers are actually forecasting a small step back with their win total projection. The Eagles made the playoffs as a Wild Card team at 9-8, so their projection is right in line with last year’s result.

Washington missed the playoffs at 7-10 last season, so Vegas is also projecting a slight improvement for the Commanders in 2022.

With a 3.5-game difference between last year’s finish and this year’s projected win total, Vegas is betting that the Giants experience the biggest year-over-year improvement in the division.

The New York Post Takes Under 7.5 Wins

Despite the Giants’ projected improvement, Michael Arinze of Action Network explained why he’s taking the under in his betting preview for the New York Post.

“I took a look at the Giants’ upcoming schedule, and I think their ceiling is seven wins,” Arinze wrote. “Since [Daniel] Jones took over as the starting quarterback in 2019, New York hasn’t won more than six games. … [E]ven with a relatively more manageable schedule that includes the Texans and Jaguars, the Giants will continue to face a tough challenge within their division. The new coaching staff is a big upgrade, but not enough to get the G-Men to .500 in 2022.”

Arinze also took the over for the Commanders (8.5) and the under for both the Eagles (9.5) and Cowboys (10.5).