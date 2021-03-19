Ex-Titans 1st-Round CB, Jim Thorpe Award Winner to Visit Giants: Report

The New York Giants struck gold last offseason when they landed eventual Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry in free agency. This time around, they’ll look to fill the void opposite of him.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Jordan Raanan, the team is expected to host free-agent cornerback Adoree Jackson for a visit. The former Tennessee Titans first-round pick is widely perceived as the top corner remaining on the market and “will not come cheap,” per Raanan.

The G-Men appear to have some intra-divisional competition when it comes to potentially acquiring the services of Jackson. ESPN’s Josina Anderson has reported the cornerback is discussing a visit with the Giants on Sunday, yet could meet with NFC East foes, the Philadelphia Eagles, after that. Jackson is working around his mother’s birthday, meaning the timeline for his visits could get pushed into next week.

Jackson was part of a two-man cut in Tennessee last week which included starting tackle Dennis Kelly. The move cleared nearly $17 million in cap space for the Titans in 2021. Fittingly enough, the team used some of that extra spending money on former Giants second-team All-Pro corner Janoris Jenkins.

The 18th-overall selection in 2017 out of USC, Jackson played in 46 games (41 starts) for the Titans over the last four seasons. The 25-year-old was limited to just three games in 2020 due to a knee injury. However, over the three seasons prior, Jackson averaged a highly-respectable overall Pro Football Focus grade of 74.8 — never once grading lower than 73.0 in a single season.

Jackson, who checked in at No. 36 on NFL.com’s initial Top 101 NFL free agents of 2021, is currently the seventh-best remaining free agent on the board and the top-ranked defensive back.