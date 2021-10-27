Giants Fan-Favorite Released 2 Days After Making NFL Debut

The David Sills train has come to a screeching halt. Just two days after making his regular-season NFL debut, the New York Giants have opted to move on from the fan-favorite wide receiver. Sills was waived on Tuesday, October 26th amongst a bevy of roster moves, including starting safety Jabrill Peppers being placed on injured reserve and former second-round pick Josh Jackson being let go.

Short-handed at receiver this past Sunday, Sills was signed off the Giants’ practice squad and proceeded to log 27 offensive snaps in Big Blue’s Week 7 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The West Virginia product was targeted once on the day but failed to haul in a reception.

Sills spent the entirety of the 2020 season on injured reserve after fracturing his right foot in training camp. He bounced back in a major way this preseason, leading all Giants receivers in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (94). He also hauled in an eight-yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. Will Sills Return? The Mountaineers’ second all-time leader in receiving touchdowns (35), Sills originally rose to fame as a 13-year old quarterback phenom, verbally committing to play football at USC as a seventh-grader. Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, he’s spent time with both the Giants and the Buffalo Bills. Yet, despite readily starring in training camp and in exhibition action, teams have been reluctant to give him a legitimate look in real game action. There is the possibility that the Giants do bring Sills back. In order to do so, the wideout would first need to clear waivers. Should he do so, it wouldn’t be a surprise for the Giants to re-add him to their practice squad considering the laundry list of injures at the receiver position. Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney are all in a “race against time” to be ready to go for Monday night’s bout against the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Will say this after speaking with sources the past few days about the Giants playmakers: They're in a race against time. It is going to be close on a bunch of them. Probably one or two make it. Less than 50% change right now for most of Barkley, Shepard, Toney and Golladay. https://t.co/krrHWoDc8X — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 27, 2021

