Giants Cut Injured RB, Sign 2-Time Pro Bowler in His Place

The New York Giants kicked off training camp down a slew of running backs. Starter Saquon Barkley assumed his expected place on the team’s Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Shortly after, Sandro Platzgummer was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list with a hamstring injury, while Taquan Mizzell’s hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve.

Since then, Barkley has made waves, with head coach Joe Judge telling reporters that he’s seen “tangible progress” out of the former NFL Rookie of the Year, via Fansided’s Matt Lombardo. Meanwhile, Platzgummer has passed his physical and returned to practice.

Mizzell, on the other hand, hasn’t enjoyed the same type of progress, as the team has opted to waive the running back with an injury settlement.

Mizzell Re-Wrote the Record Books at Virginia

While the length of the settlement (perceived duration of injury) hasn’t been disclosed, once completed, the Giants would need to wait another six weeks from that point in order to re-sign Mizzell if they so choose, via Over the Cap.

Initially signed to New York’s practice squad in November of last year, the Giants re-upped the former Chicago Bear on reserve/future contract following the completion of the 2020 regular season.

Mizzell, 27, has appeared in a total of 12 games (one start) since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Over that span, he’s amassed 94 total yards and one touchdown. The Virginia native has also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints over the years.

An interesting tidbit, despite Mizzell’s limited professional production he was quite the prolific all-purpose back at the University of Virginia, finishing his career as the lone player in ACC history to amass 1,500-plus rushing yards and 1,500-plus receiving yards. Evidently, the folks at EA Sports took note of Mizzell’s receiving prowess, giving him a 75-catch rating in Madden 22, tied for eighth in the entire NFL, and even outpacing his now-former teammate, Barkley (via Steam).

Giants Reunite With Alfred Morris

After a flurry of surprising roster moves over the weekend, the Giants started the new week off with a far more expected deal, re-signing veteran Alfred Morris.

The 32-year-old Morris will be entering his 10th season in the NFL this year. While he’s no longer the two-time Pro Bowler that ran rampant in the NFC East with Washington earlier in his career, he proved a season ago he can still be a serviceable second-fiddle in a productive rushing offense.

Morris appeared in nine games with the Giants in 2020, toting the rock 55 times for 238 yards. Both of those numbers, as well as his 4.3 yards per carry average (Morris’ personal-best mark since 2017), ranked second among Giants running backs.

A sixth-round pick of Washington back in 2012, Morris has also played for the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers over his career. During that span, he’s totaled 6,173 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns. He’s also notched three 1,000-plus yard seasons under his belt.

