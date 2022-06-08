Critics say This Giants’ Explosive Rookie ‘Won’t Live up to Hype’ in 2022

This New York Giants‘ 2022 NFL draft pick is already drawing doubters around the industry.

Bleacher Report released a “won’t live up to the hype in 2022” list, which featured Giants second-round selection Wan’Dale Robinson. Although they do not believe Robinson, an explosive and speedy wide receiver out of the University of Kentucky, will flop in the NFL, they do not envision immediate success because of three specific reasons: competition in the receiver room, growing pains in a new system and a lesser quarterback.

Second-round receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, though, may be a couple of years away from being a star. New York obviously liked the Kentucky product enough to take him 43rd overall, and the skilled but undersized (5’8″, 178 lbs) receiver could eventually become a fixture in the slot. However, Robinson faces a lot of competition for playing time, as the Giants have Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton and 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney at receiver. Yes, Daboll oversaw a potent Buffalo Bills offense last season, but that unit had loads of talent and a dynamic quarterback in Josh Allen. Daboll’s track record with more mediocre offenses is far less impressive. The 2021 Bills ranked fifth in total offense with Allen leading the charge. In Daboll’s three previous offensive coordinator stops—with the 2010 Browns, 2011 Dolphins and 2012 Chiefs—his offenses ranked 29th, 22nd and 24th, respectively. Daniel Jones is not Allen, and New York should expect a more middle-of-the-pack offense than an elite one. The Giants are also coming off a season in which they ranked 31st in both yards and scoring. While the hiring of coach Brian Daboll should help the offense improve, it’s not going to be an instant fix.

The Giants selected Robinson at No. 43 overall in the draft this past spring after the wideout posted a monstrous 104 receptions for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns at Kentucky in 2021. Robinson, standing at 5″8, 135-pounds, is a shifty weapon, whose skillset compares to the Giants’ first-rounder from last year, Kadarius Toney.

Following the selection of Robinson, there was buzz surrounding the possibility of the Giants trading Toney, who was in the doghouse for skipping out on the beginning of voluntary workouts in April. But Toney has since gotten back in the good graces of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. Schoen has also made it known that the team is not shopping Toney.

So, with Toney and Robinson on the same offense, this will give Daboll a number of ways to deploy these versatile and speedy receivers. Daboll is also known for his preference of lining up in 10-personnel, a spread formation with two receivers split out on each side. This is something he often did while serving as the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills from 2018 to 2021. When considering Daboll’s track record, the addition of Robinson makes more sense, given the Giants already have a similar shifty receiver in Toney.

Although Bleacher Report doesn’t see Robinson getting many chances during his rookie season due to a crowded receiver room – Toney, Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton – the Giants used a second-round pick on the Kentucky wideout in order to use him as a key weapon on their offense in 2022 and beyond.

Toney Putting in Work

Speaking of Toney, despite sporting a red non-contact jersey at practice due to minor offseason knee surgery, the second-year wideout was seen putting in work on the side at OTA practice on Wednesday.

Kadarius Toney putting in work off to the side at practice again today: pic.twitter.com/GwCUxGJiYu — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) June 8, 2022

According to NJ Advance Media’s Zack Rosenblatt, Toney looks “ripped.” The Florida Gators product has also been showing off his hands during side drills with impressive one-handed catches.

Kadarius Toney is working on the side at Giants practice pic.twitter.com/6be6jFVmoS — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) June 7, 2022

While Toney isn’t expected to be cleared for contact until training camp in July, he appears to be highly motivated, which is a great sign for the Giants and their offense in 2022.

Toney did not record a touchdown during his rookie campaign, and missed seven games due to several injuries and a second bout with COVID-19. However, the 23-year-old showed promise when on the field, posting 39 receptions for 420 yards across 10 games.

Jones on Toney

One individual, who will be relying on Toney to step up in year-two is quarterback Daniel Jones, as he enters a make-or-break season with the Giants.

On Tuesday, June 7, Jones spoke to reporters at OTA practice about Toney’s importance on the Giants’ offense.

It’s huge to have him. In the times he was out there last year we saw what he can do; how special he can be with the ball in his hands. I think that adds a lot to our offense to have him out there. He can be a special player and we certainly need him.

“He certainly can be a special player and we need him” Daniel Jones on Kadarius Toney pic.twitter.com/hjMEOoZ7As — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) June 7, 2022

Jones went onto add that Toney has been doing well in meetings and learning Daboll’s system in the classroom. The fourth-year quarterback is longing for Toney to get back out on the field with him, so they can explore the various different ways, in which he can be deployed and utilized on Daboll’s offense.